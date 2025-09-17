"It was really, really sweet" - Demi Lovato congratulates Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on their engagement, says she 'couldn’t be happier' for their union

Demi Lovato visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Actress and singer Demi Lovato made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live to speak about her new album, and also opened up about her former Disney co-star, Selena Gomez. According to People Magazine, Lovato, who congratulated Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco on their impending nuptials, also referred to the singer’s recent comments about the former Disney actors becoming independently successful, and said:

“It was really, really sweet.”

Continuing to speak about Gomez, whom she first met when the two were seven years old on the set of Barney and Friends, Lovato noted that she “couldn’t be happier for [Selena]” and Blanco's wedding. The couple announced their engagement back in December. As per People Magazine, she added,

“I just wish her the best.”

Lovato also commented on the pair’s recent album, I Said I Love You First, and shared that her favorite song from the collaboration was Bluest Flame. Lovato remarked,

“Really, really great job. I love the songs on it.”

Selena Gomez spoke about the careers of former Disney stars, including Demi Lovato

During her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Demi Lovato referred to Selena Gomez’s comments on stars from older Disney shows during the podcast interview with Therapuss with Jake Shane last month. Gomez famously starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, a quirky show about a family of wizards, while Lovato appeared on Sonny with a Chance on the network, alongside appearing in films such as Camp Rock.

Gomez candidly expressed her thoughts on the shows created by the channel and their impact on her life. She said during her appearance on Therapuss,

“Wizards got picked up and my whole life changed after that. It was an immediate feeling of, ‘oh, I achieved my dream,’ at that point in time. I was such a huge fan of the channel. I was a huge fan of what they did for our generation and it was an honor. Like I wear it proudly. I definitely am not ashamed of being part of the Disney high school experience.”

Going on to discuss the environment alongside other stars on Disney Channel, such as the Jonas brothers and Miley Cyrus, Gomez and Shane spoke about how it was akin to being in a high school. Gomez spoke about her fellows and remarked:

“It was all of us, you know, we were all, you know, from the Jonas Brothers to Miley and Demi and then it was Zendaya. It's just so cool to see all the people you so went to school with, if you will, it's good to see them all do their thing.”

Despite the warmth with which Lovato and Gomez speak of each other now, the two former best friends have had a tense relationship over the decades. According to US Weekly, the two Disney stars were extremely close before they drifted apart. In fact, in 2014, Lovato unfollowed Gomez on X, and sparked speculation among fans about their relationship souring when she posted on the social media platform,

“Swimming away from the bulls**t bye b***h.”

At the time, the singer also appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and as per US Weekly, said:

“I think its just one of those things where people change and people grow apart.”

It seems that the years have definitely softened the blow of the former best friends’ falling out.