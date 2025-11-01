Heidi Klum dubbed the "Queen of Halloween" after she transforms into Medusa for the occasion

Heidi Klum (Image via Instagram/@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum continued her famous Halloween tradition, stunning attendees at her 2025 party with a terrifying Medusa costume.

At her annual Halloween party in New York City on Friday, October 31, Klum was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a knight turned to stone, referencing the Greek mythology that Medusa's gaze could turn people to stone.

Klum posed for the photographer with her terrifying forked tongue out, wearing a moving snake headpiece, a green snake bodysuit, and a long tail.

Heidi Klum debuts her costume at her Halloween Celebration in NYC. pic.twitter.com/3Fr47bMi3I — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2025

Fans took to social media by storm, praising Klum's look, with one dubbing her the "queen of Halloween, recalling her previous legendary looks.

"Queen of Halloween," one user wrote.

"This is the most terrifying Halloween costume ever. Because it’s so based on reality," another user stated.

"This woman goes hard every year and never misses. You can tell this is her favorite holiday 🤣" another user commented.

"She never disappoints! Every year she turns Halloween into a full-blown spectacle 👏🎭🔥" another user said.

Other users praised makeup designer Mike Marino for Klum's terrifying look.

"Prosthetics and Makeup by Academy Award nominee Mike Marino 🔥" said one user.

Meanwhile, speaking to Variety on the red carpet, whether Artificial Intelligence could replace human creativity, Klum stated:

"There still need to be people that create moments with real people, with their hands, with their creativity, and they have to build it, and to me, it's like a beautiful art, and I love to showcase that, always have."

Tom added:

"I love all those creative people. And it's just different if you see it in real life, you know, if you see it in real life, you can't replace that."

The couple further revealed that Heidi's look was created by a team of 15 "creative, amazing people that do movies, [and] they've all won awards" who are "best of the best."

"When I look at her, I'm like, I'm amazed, you know, we look at each other all night, and we're like, wow, this is amazing, you know, it's so cool. It is a lot of fun," Tom concluded.

Meanwhile, Heidi also shared the behind-the-scenes of her transformation on her social media.

"HAPPY HEIDIWEEN 🐍Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone 🖤 #HeidiHalloween," Klum captioned one post.

"I'm going to be very ugly": Heidi Klum on her 2025 Halloween look

Speaking to People Magazine, a few days before her annual Halloween party, Heidi Klum claimed that her costume was going to be "very ugly."

"I'm going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different," she said.

Klum reminisced about her previous Halloween looks, including 2024, when she was dressed as E.T., the alien from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the year before, when she was dressed as a peacock.

"I thought last year, I was very cute with my husband as E.T. And the year before that, we were the big peacock with performers. After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated. And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again. So I hope I came up with something new again," she said.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel didn't throw a Halloween party in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.