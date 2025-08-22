Who went home on Project Runway season 21 episode 5? Details explored

Joseph Mcrae from Project Runway season 21 (Image via Instagram/@joseph_mcrae)

Project Runway season 21 continued with episode 5, “Complimentary Couture,” marking the halfway point of the season. In this episode, the designers resumed the elimination process from the previous challenge. The bottom three from episode 4, Antonio Estrada, Joan Madison, and Joseph McRae, were under consideration for removal.

Each of the safe designers cast votes to determine who would leave the competition. After tallying the votes, Joseph McRae received three votes against him, the majority in the group. Consequently, Joseph McRae was eliminated from the competition in this episode, concluding the continuation of the previous episode’s elimination process.

Joseph McRae leaves the Project Runway season 21 in episode 5

Voting and elimination

At the start of the episode, each safe designer wrote down the name of the designer they wanted eliminated. Law Roach collected and read the votes aloud. The vote distribution was as follows: three votes against Joseph McRae, one against Joan Madison, and one against Antonio Estrada.

With the majority, Joseph McRae left the workroom and said brief farewells to fellow designers. The bottom three were not allowed to vote, following the rules established in episode 4. The voting method followed a Survivor-style approach, giving the remaining designers the responsibility of determining who would exit the competition.

Complimentary Couture challenge

After the elimination, Christian Siriano introduced the Project Runway season 21 next challenge. Designers were asked to create a runway-ready version of their previous unconventional-material look using traditional fabrics. The new pieces were intended to complement the prior designs, with both outfits presented together on the runway.

Designers had to complete the project in one day. The challenge required translating earlier concepts into fabric-based garments while adhering to tight time constraints, including selecting materials, sketching, and construction.

During preparation, tensions arose concerning the Estrada twins, Jesus and Antonio. Fellow contestant Veejay Floresca raised concerns that the twins were working together, giving them an advantage in a solo challenge. Veejay proposed that each twin work independently. Initially, both agreed, but they later continued consulting each other during fabric selection.

Other designers adjusted their own plans based on these dynamics, managing workflow and competition strategy. Additionally, designers encountered practical challenges such as model size changes and fabric adjustments, which required quick problem-solving to complete their looks.

Runway presentation, judging, and outcome

The Project Runway season 21 panel consisted of Heidi Klum, Law Roach, Nina Garcia, and guest judge Jenna Lyons. Each designer presented the fabric version alongside their original unconventional-material look. Judges reviewed all submissions, commenting on construction, styling, fit, and overall execution.

Veejay Floresca received first-place recognition for her outfit. Ethan and Jesus were also noted for top performances. The bottom three were Antonio Estrada, Belania Daley, and Madeline Malenfant. Belania had to resize her design for a replacement model, while Madeline and Antonio faced critiques regarding fit and styling. Judges highlighted design details, garment assembly, and runway presentation to determine rankings without adding subjective opinions.

Antonio Estrada, Belania Daley, and Madeline Malenfant were identified as the bottom three based on judges’ evaluations. Belania faced challenges due to last-minute model changes and had to adjust her garment accordingly. Madeline and Antonio were critiqued for fit, proportion, and design elements.

The remaining designers continued in Project Runway season 21, preparing for subsequent challenges with their results from this episode recorded and assessed by the judging panel.

