Michael Kors to return as guest judge on Project Runway, shares thoughts on fashion and industry changes

Designer Michael Kors (Image via Getty)

Project Runway was the focus of the latest Savage Fashion podcast episode, which aired in August 2025.

Hosted by WWD’s Jim Fallon and Alex Badia, the episode featured a conversation with designer Michael Kors.

Now returning to the show as a guest judge, Kors reflected on the evolution of fashion, the upcoming September fashion season, and his personal journey.

The episode was recorded at the recently reopened Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, where the latest season of Project Runway was also filmed.

Kors explained that his return to the series aligned with the launch of his more accessible Michael Kors line.

He was initially intrigued by the format of Project Runway, because it showed the behind-the-scenes process of designing clothes.

Speaking about his own career path, Kors said,

“There was never a doubt that I was going to have the Michael Kors brand and it was going to be my own thing, but I didn’t know it was going to happen so fast.”

The episode also covered major headlines in the luxury industry, including the potential $1 billion sale of Marc Jacobs and sharp sales declines for several leading brands like Kering and LVMH.

Kors reflects on fashion identity, education, and returning to Project Runway

During the interview, Michael Kors talked about how his design identity was shaped by personal contradictions, being both casual and indulgent, or outgoing and reserved. He said,

“I’m either the life of the party or I’m a loner. I’m levelheaded but silly.”

He noted that this duality is reflected in the Michael Kors brand, which blends practicality with glamour.

Discussing his early years, Kors said he believed success followed a set formula, attending FIT, working under another designer, and then starting one’s own brand.

He credited his time at Studio 54 in the late 1970s for showing him that fashion could be bold, public, and expressive.

“I was seeing the designers I admired out and about and seeing the women they dressed: Halston, Calvin [Klein] or Steven Burrows. I knew this would be my world.”

Kors expressed excitement about being part of Project Runway again, especially in a time when the show allows designers to share the inner workings of their creative process.

He acknowledged that fashion has often been misrepresented in media but said Project Runway provided a more authentic look at what designers actually do.

Luxury industry faces decline while Marc Jacobs’ future remains uncertain

Fallon and Badia also used the episode to discuss broader shifts in the luxury fashion space.

They reported that luxury sales have declined across major fashion houses. Kering’s sales dropped by 25 percent in the first half of 2025, and LVMH’s overall decline was 22 percent.

Dior is still in a transition period with Jonathan Anderson, while Louis Vuitton was the only LVMH brand to show relative stability.

The conversation turned to Marc Jacobs, with Fallon revealing that industry sources are reporting a possible sale of the brand.

“The most surprising thing is the people they’re talking to, brand management firms,” Fallon said.

Fallon further noted that if the deal goes through, Marc Jacobs may become more of a licensed label.

He added that it’s unclear what role Marc Jacobs himself would play if ownership changed. Tariffs were another topic of concern, especially their impact on luxury goods.

Fallon pointed out that LVMH’s wines and spirits division could be significantly affected by new 15 percent tariffs, and that fashion and beauty segments would likely feel the impact as well.

The episode closed with a call for unity within the fashion industry, especially around fashion week events.

Stay tuned for more updates.