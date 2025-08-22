Project Runway Season 21 episode 5 recap: Contestants vote out a designer during an unconventional paired challenge

Heidi Klum attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Episode 5 of Project Runway Season 21 continues with the contestants participating in a vote to eliminate one designer from the competition. The vote carries over from the previous episode and requires the designers to select the competitor they believe should leave.

After tallying the votes, Joseph McRae received three votes and was eliminated. The elimination process involves each designer writing their choice on a card, which is then read aloud by Law Roach. Joseph McRae says goodbye to his fellow contestants before leaving the competition.

Episode 5 overview of Project Runway Season 21

Contestants face the next challenge

Immediately following the elimination, Christian Siriano announces the next Project Runway challenge. Designers are tasked with creating a runway-ready outfit inspired by their previous unconventional-material look. Unlike the prior challenge, this version must be made entirely from fabric and not replicate the original piece.

Both the original and the new outfit will be paired together on the runway. The designers begin sketching and preparing their new looks while maintaining the paired concept and adjusting to the one-day time constraint.

Twins’ collaboration creates tension

Antonio and Jesus Estrada, who frequently collaborate as twins, continue to draw attention from other contestants. Veejay Floresca expresses concern that the twins’ ongoing collaboration gives them an advantage. Veejay proposes that the twins complete the challenge independently, without assisting one another.

Both Antonio and Jesus agree to the challenge, but they continue consulting each other while selecting fabrics and making design decisions. Christian Siriano also addresses their collaboration, suggesting they may need to work separately during the challenge.

Challenges in the workroom

Several Project Runway designers encounter obstacles during the design process. Jesus reports feeling physically exhausted and expresses uncertainty about completing his look. Joan Madison navigates personal challenges, including a prior breast cancer diagnosis, and works to complete her outfit.

Belania Daley faces an unexpected issue when her original model cancels. She must adjust her design to fit a smaller replacement model within a limited timeframe. Madeline Malenfant works to translate her vision into the new fabric design under similar time constraints.

Runway presentation and judging

The runway presentation involves both the original unconventional-material outfit and the new fabric-based look walking together. Judges include Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and guest judge Jenna Lyons. Ethan, Veejay, and Jesus are highlighted as top performers for the paired looks.

Veejay receives first-place recognition for her jumpsuit design, which aligns with her previous unconventional-material creation. Ethan and Jesus also receive positive commentary, though Nina Garcia notes that Jesus’s gown includes a red stripe similar to a previous design by Ethan, citing potential plagiarism concerns.

Bottom three and elimination risk

The bottom three designers are Antonio, Belania, and Madeline. Judges provide critiques based on construction, fit, and design translation from the previous challenge. Belania must adjust her gown for the replacement model, which influences the judges’ assessment.

Madeline’s skirt design is noted for its proportions, while Antonio’s two-piece outfit is evaluated for fit and styling. One designer is eliminated, based on the judges’ assessment of technical execution and runway presentation.

Episode five of Project Runway Season 21 concludes with the continuation of the season’s paired challenge format and highlights the effects of designer collaboration, time constraints, and adaptation to unexpected changes in materials and models.

