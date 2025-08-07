Supermodel Heidi Klum shares she avoids strict diets and is now beginning a parasite detox

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Heidi Klum attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum, the world-famous supermodel and TV personality, is known for her glowing skin, high energy, and strong confidence. At 52, she continues to impress fans with how she looks and feels. Recently, she shared some personal health habits—and one of them might surprise you.

In a new update, Heidi revealed that she doesn’t follow strict diets to stay in shape. Instead, she believes in balance and listening to her body. But what really caught attention is that she and her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, are now doing a parasite detox—a cleanse aimed at removing worms or parasites from the body.

Heidi Klum says no to harsh diet rules

Unlike many in the fashion world, Heidi Klum doesn’t believe in cutting out entire food groups or sticking to hard-to-follow diet rules. She explained that she doesn’t starve herself or stress over calories. Instead, she eats what she enjoys, while keeping things balanced and healthy.

In past interviews, Heidi has said that she prefers simple meals. She enjoys fresh fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and home-cooked food. She also avoids late-night snacking and tries to eat dinner early. But even with these habits, she doesn’t force herself into extreme food plans.

Heidi’s approach shows that you don’t always need a strict diet to feel and look good. Her focus is more on long-term wellness rather than short-term fixes.

Trying a parasite detox with her husband

The most surprising part of Heidi’s update was her announcement that she and her husband are doing a parasite cleanse. This kind of detox is meant to get rid of worms or other parasites that might be living in the digestive system.

Heidi said that Tom went to a doctor who told him he likely had a parasite. That’s when they both decided to try a detox program. These cleanses often include special herbs, supplements, or a certain eating plan for a few weeks to help the body get rid of unwanted bugs.

Parasite cleanses are not very common in Western health routines, but they are more popular in parts of the world where people are regularly exposed to untreated water, animals, or street food. Some people do these cleanses just to feel better, have more energy, or improve digestion.

Heidi didn’t say which cleanse they were using, but she made it clear they’re doing it together and keeping track of the results.

What are parasites and why do people do these cleanses?

Parasites are tiny organisms that can live inside the human body, often in the stomach or intestines. Some people get them from contaminated water, undercooked food, or being around animals. While not everyone with parasites feels sick, they can sometimes cause problems like stomach pain, tiredness, or changes in weight.

A parasite detox or cleanse is meant to remove these organisms. Some people believe that doing a cleanse once in a while can improve health, boost the immune system, and clean out the gut. However, doctors say that not everyone needs a parasite cleanse, and it’s always best to talk to a healthcare provider first.

In Heidi and Tom’s case, the idea came after a doctor suggested a possible parasite infection—so their decision was based on a health check.

At 52, Heidi Klum is still one of the most recognized faces in the fashion and entertainment world. Instead of chasing diet trends, she sticks to what feels good for her body—and now, that includes trying a parasite cleanse with her husband.

Whether it becomes part of her regular routine or just a one-time experiment, her story shows that taking care of your health doesn’t always follow the usual rules. It’s about finding what works for you, staying informed, and always listening to your body.