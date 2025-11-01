"Grieve your husband a little bit more" - Sneako reacts to the controversial hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance at TPUSA event

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 29: Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance embrace on stage during a Turning Point USA event at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. The visit marks the first stop on the “This Is the Turning Point” campus tour, led by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Ever since the video of Erika Kirk and JD Vance hugging at a Turning Point USA event viral, it's attracting a lot of popular reactions. One of them happens to be of Sneako. In a video clip posted on X on Saturday, the livestreamer commented on the hug, describing it as:

SNEAKO speaks on the controversy over the hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance 😳



"And then she said no man could ever compare to my husband except JD Vance, he's way bigger. Why would you say that? Let him rest, it's been a month." pic.twitter.com/FdsnwVKbyd — Sneako Updates (@Sneak0o) October 31, 2025

"Erika Kirk was grabbing the back of JD Vance's head, like she was about to make out with him in leather pants. And said, 'Welcome to my husband's memorial!' - fireworks everywhere."

Sneako then went on to pick at the remark Charlie Kirk's widow made about Vance when comparing him to her last husband, saying:

"She's twerking in leather pants, making out with the Vice President and President... Erika, man, grieve your husband a little more. And then she said, 'No man can ever compare to my husband. Expect JD Vance, he's way bigger'. I'm like, dude, why would you say that? Let him rest, it's been a month."

For the unversed, the viral video of Erika and Vance was taken earlier this week (on Wednesday, October 29), when they were at the Ole Miss University in Mississippi for a TPUSA event.

While Erika was there as the CEO of the company, the Vice President was attending it as a guest of honor, PEOPLE reports.

Erika Kirk compared JD Vance to her late husband in her speech

​

Erika Kirk’s full speech from the This Is the Turning Point Tour at Ole Miss@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/8m5amnPNPP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 30, 2025

Erika Kirk kicked off the TPUSA event at the Ole Miss University with a lengthy speech, in which she expressed her gratitude to JD Vance for his attendance, saying:

"When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President JD Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it, because obviously it's a very emotional, emotional day."

Erika added how should hear Charlie in her heart, cheering her to "reclaim that territory". The CEO then went on to make a comparison behind the later Kirk and Vance, which has since attracted a backlash from many netizens.

Erika said to the crowd:

"No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."

The sentence was immediately followed by Vance appearing on stage, after which the two embraced, with Erika's hand in his hairs and his placed on the small of his back.

The hug has left many questioning if it was appropriate between a grieving widow and a married man.