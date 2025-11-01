What is the "Fat JD" meme? Everything to know as JD Vance dresses up as his own viral meme on Halloween

NEW KENSINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign rally at VFW Post 92 on August 15, 2024 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Vance is campaigning in several battleground states as part of his campaign efforts. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

US Vice President JD Vance has made it to the headlines yet again through his Halloween costume. The special part about his costume was that it was based on his own viral meme "Fat JD." A clip that has made it to social media captured Vance even wishing people on Halloween.

Vance further wore a curly hair wig trying to mimic the viral meme look. He also shared a photo of himself in the same look, on social media. In the video, he wears a dark suit with a red tie and opens a door. JD Vance then took spins under a creepy purple light.

For the unversed, the "Fat JD" meme originated after Vance had a face-off with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February 2025. This was when multiple memes portraying comical versions of JD Vance flooded the internet. From an ogre to an overweight monster, the versions varied. At one point in the latest video, Vance said,

"Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat."

For the unversed, this was related to another moment that became a meme at the same time as "Fat JD" started. The moment was from the heated conversation between Zelenskyy and Vance, where Vance asked the President "Did you even say thank you?" quite a few times.

What has happened during the face-off between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and JD Vance earlier this year?

As previously mentioned, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President had a heated face-off in February 2025, which later gave rise to a number of memes related to Vance. During the meeting, Vance declined Zelenskyy's request for more funding. At the time, President Trump also chimed in and accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III."

Eventually, Zelenskyy left the country without any finalized deals, even though there were plans for the same. According to an article by Atlantic Council, Ukrainians were furious after witnessing the heated exchange.

Many Ukrainians praised Zelenskyy's way of handling the confrontational exchange. Ukrainian political activist Anastasiya Paraskevova said,

"If we are for real, we haven't spoken with such dignity since writing to the sultan."

During this time, Vance received massive criticism not just online buy offline as well. According to reports by Business Standard, his family took a ski-trip to Vermont. At the time, several protestors assembled with signs that read 'International embarrassment' and ‘Vermont stands with Ukraine.'

Reports suggested that the protests even led to Vance and his family relocate to a different place for safety purpose.

The recent viral photo of JD Vance in his "Fat JD" meme-based costume has garnered more than 29 million views and about 390K likes as well.