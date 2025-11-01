What did Justin and Hailey Bieber’s son Jack wear for Halloween? Charming costume inspired by dad’s early 2010s style explored

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Son Jack Channels His Dad’s Iconic Early 2010s Look for Halloween (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Hailey and Justin Bieber spent Halloween together, having a family time, rekindling the memories of old fans. Their son Jack Blues Bieber was dressed in a costume that was inspired by the classic early 2010s appearance of his father, who had it during his My World days. Hailey posted about the celebratory moment on Instagram and shared photos of Jack dressed as a teenage variant of his dad.

The kid's costume was exactly like Justin's look during his My World Tour. The toddler was wearing a purple hoodie with white jeans. At that time, Justin was promoting his first full album, My World 2.0.

The Biebers and son Jack Blues celebrate Halloween with family traditions and nostalgia

Earlier in October, Hailey posted pictures of them at a pumpkin patch. An image showed Jack sitting on the grass wearing a hoodie with a picture of his father. Another photo clearly shows he was enjoying the setup.

Hailey referred to the Halloween set as Jacktober [pumpkin emoji] and posted a picture of it. There was a sign titled Jack's Patch, and a pile of hay, skeletons, pumpkins, and light strings were glowing.

This year’s outfit comes after the family’s first Halloween celebration back in 2024. That year, they dressed as characters from Disney Channel’s Kim Possible. Hailey became Kim Possible, Justin turned into Ron Stoppable, and their son wore a cozy onesie as Rufus, Ron’s pet naked mole rat. Justin posted photos on Instagram at the time showing off their matching Halloween theme.

When the couple celebrated Halloween last year, Hailey opened up about celebrating the festival for the first time with her son.

“I love Halloween,” Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar in an October interview. “ I know he’s so little, but I’m really excited for him to experience it.”

This year, the Bieber family included a sweet tribute to Justin’s early music days and a memorable experience to mark their son’s second Halloween.