Nancy Mace airport video: Congresswoman's office defends her actions saying threats against her have intensified after Charlie Kirk's assassination

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks with reporters as she departs a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. House Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to extend government funding for six months that includes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), which requires voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration, is facing opposition from key Republicans, jeopardizing its chances as concerns about military readiness and fiscal impacts begin to surface. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

As Nancy Mace's airport video continues to circulate online - attracting more backlash towards the Congresswoman - her office has responded in her defense, dragging Charlie Kirk's death into it.

BREAKING NEWS: Nancy Mace arrives at the airport - with no security.



Thank you for your attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/546UHdTsLq — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 31, 2025

According to Times Now News, Cameron Morabito, who is the director of operations in Mace's office, claimed an increased security concern to be the reason behind the Congresswoman's behavior at the airport earlier this week, saying:

"We are forced to take the Congresswoman's safety extremely seriously. After the world watched Charlie Kirk's assassination, the threats against her have only intensified."

Morabito also criticizd the fact that "simply arriving at an airport" made for "a worthy headline," before adding:

"Our security procedures are based solely on legitimate safety concerns, and any attempt to politicize this reality is both dangerous and reckless."

For the unversed, the viral video of Nancy Mace was taken on Thursday (October 30) at South Carolina's Charleston International Airport.

A police report cited by Wired, Mace was spotted cursing and shouting at police officers because she had to wait for them to escort her.

The officers - who were from the Charleston County Aviation Authority olice Department - were supposed to meet Nancy at 6:30 AM.

But after Mace arrived a little ahead of the pre-discussed time, it took the officers about 15-25 minutes to locate her.

As soon a they approached her, Mace was visibly in a bad mood, and started berating them right away. Per the media outlet, as she was being accompanied by the officers to her flight, she continued to make derogatory comments at them.

The report submitted by the officers later reads:

"She repeatedly stated we were 'f**king incompetent,' and 'this is no way to treat a fucking US Representative'. She also said we would never treat Tim Scott like this... The entire walk to gate B-8 she was cursing and complaining and often doing the same into her phone. After standing in the vicinity of B-8 for several minutes with her continuing her tirade, she finally boarded the aircraft."

The report further reflects that it wasn't just the officers charged with escorting Nancy Mace who were bothered by her ill-behavior.

After the Rep's flight took off, they were approached by a gate agent at the American Airlines, who expressed his disbelief regarding her behavior.

A TSA supervisor seemed to feel the same way, the report reads, stating that they were "very upset with how she acted at the checkpoint".

Nancy Mace was the first Republican woman to be elected in South Carolina

Born and brought up in North Carolina's Fort Bragg, Nancy Made was the daughter of Army Brigadier general James Emory Mace and Anne Mace.

She completed her graudation from The Citadel, moving on to earn a master's degree in mass communication and journalism from University of Georgia in 2004.

Four years later, Mace founded a consulting and PR firm called Mace Group. In 2016, she started her political career by supporting Trump in the presidential elections as a field and coalitions director.

Between 2018 and 2020, Nancy served in the South Carolina General Assembly, after which she became the first Republican woman to be elected ito the Congress in South Carolina.

Nancy has even written a book to share her experiences in the Citadel, titled In the Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel.