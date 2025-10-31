Oreo unveils limited-edition cookies inspired by classic Thanksgiving dinner flavors

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Boxes of Nabisco Oreo cookies are stacked at a Costco Wholesale store on April 27, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Oreo's getting wild this holiday season - dropping something no one saw coming: turkey-flavored cookies. On top of that, they’re launching a special Thanksgiving Dinner Tin, only available for a while, loaded with seven wild takes on classic dinner dishes turned into treats.

Inside the collectible tin? Two cookies per flavor, so you can try them all - one after another - like Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Pie, Turkey & Stuffing, Creamed Corn, Sweet Potato, plus Caramel Apple Pie thrown in at the end. Folks online are already flipping through posts, half laughing, half wondering if this is real - or just a prank gone too far.

Oreo's Thanksgiving cookie lineup leaves the internet both amused and confused

Oreo is once again breaking the boundaries of flavors, and a collection of cookies dedicated to Thanksgiving is raising eyebrows on the internet. The limited-edition tin includes a combination of both standard and unusual flavors, including cranberry and pie, turkey and creamed corn, which makes it look more like a holiday dinner table than a dessert tray.

Oreo claims that the experiment is a frontier experience in its mission to allow fans to experience something unforgettable as it looks to define the future of its flavor experiment. According to Dexerto, the release costs a total of $19.99 (before shipping), and the release has already become a discussion point on social media, with people feeling both amusement and disbelief at it.

The action is a continuation of the recent Coca-Cola crossover of Oreo and reflects a wider industry trend of culinary innovation, one to which even KFC is adopting with its upcoming move of jelly beans in 2026, inspired by the flavor of fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!