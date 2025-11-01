National Guard clashes with massive group of people in Washington, DC, while "police are MIA," reports Nick Sortor

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 25: Members of the National Guard armed with sidearms patrol Union Station on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration has deployed federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The nation's capital, Washington, DC, has been witnessing the deployment of National Guard troops, and it is reportedly expected to be extended till February 2026. Several videos and photos of the same have been circulating all across social media. Meanwhile, Nick Sortor shared on X that a group of people had been clashing with the National Guard.

Sortor further accused the DC police of being MIA and urged that the National Guard be given full arrest power. In his tweet posted on October 31, Sortor wrote,

"🚨 HOLY CRAP! A massive group of "youths" are fighting with the National Guard in Washington, DC. DC police are MIA. Time to give the National Guard full arrest powers! END this BS!"

As of now, the tweet has garnered more than 470,000 views and over 13,500 likes. Many netizens shared their opinions about the same topic. A lot of them particularly accused "Democrats" of being "lawless." The tweet by a netizen with the user name @DisrespectedThe, read,

"The lawless Democrats are hell-bent on destroying this country."

According to reports by The Guardian, the order about the deployment of the troops was scheduled to end in November 2025. However, the order was extended till February 2026 by Pete Hegseth, who leads the US Department of Defense.

Donald Trump was sued last month over the deployment of the National Guard troops

According to reports by PBS News dated October 8, several states have become a part of lawsuits against President Trump for his decision to deploy National Guard troops in different areas. On September 4, Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a suit, challenging the heavy deployment in the capital city.

Several cases have reportedly been launched to stop such deployments in Portland, Oregon and Chicago. The outlet reported that 23 states supported Trump's decision and believed that he had the right to order such deployments. Meanwhile, about 22 states had opposed the idea. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said,

"It is un-American to use the military in any of our cities — absent truly extraordinary circumstances — and a threat against one city is a threat to us all."

The states opposing Trump's decision believe that the decision to deploy such massive troops was unconstitutional and unlawful. Meanwhile, in a filing dated September 16, the 23 supporting states mentioned,

"The District belongs to 'the People' as a whole, and its safety is critical to our constitutional republic."

In September, in California, a federal judge ruled that the deployment of the troops in LA after days of protests over immigration raids was illegal. According to The Guardian, the situation is different in Washington, DC, since Trump has more control over the troops there than in any other state.

Not only have state officials filed a suit, but a man from DC has also filed a suit in October. The 35-year-old man, Sam O'Hara, was reportedly detained last month when he played The Imperial March while protesting members of the National Guard patrolling D.C. neighborhoods.

During Donald Trump's first term, he had expressed his idea of bringing in National Guard troops across Chicago to deal with the crimes. As of now, it is unclear as to what the outcomes of all the legal actions will be.