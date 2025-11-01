“I’m such a fluid person, I’ll take it as it comes”: Demi Lovato opens up about wanting kids and her ticking biological clock

Demi Lovato Reflects on Future Plans for Motherhood and Balancing Music Career (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her views on starting a family and how she thinks about becoming a mother. In a fresh chat with Apple Music, the 33-year-old singer talked about her plans for the future, her marriage to fellow artist Jutes, and how she balances her job and personal life.

Lovato, who married Jutes, 34, in May, said she’s been thinking more about family life.

“I just got married. I'm thinking about kids, you know,” she said. “I think about, well, do I want to keep making music and do I want to keep touring, or do I feel like I'm not getting any younger? I think about it all the time. I'm such a fluid person that I'm just going to take it as it comes.”

The singer acknowledged that time can be a factor when it comes to pregnancy.

“Unfortunately, for people who are able to get pregnant, there's a clock that ticks, and I think about that a lot. But then one could argue there's adoption and there's other alternative options for that,” she explained.

Lovato also shared she wants to make music even after becoming a mother.

“It's okay, when are you going to make that decision to actually step aside? When am I going to realize I put enough energy into this? And I think music will always be here for me as a creative outlet,” she said. “Like you said, I don't think I ever want to be like write off music forever. I don't think that's something that I would. I think even if I was a mom, I'd still want to make music.”

Demi Lovato discusses adoption and future family plans

Demi Lovato most recent album, It's Not That Deep, came out on October 24, and just days ago, Lovato shared news of a 2026 tour to back the project.

Even as she pays more attention to her personal life, the artist stays busy in her career, mixing her creative goals with her changing priorities.

During a 2021 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, she said

“I used to. I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything,” she told Rogan when asked if she wanted biological children.

Reflecting on how her expectations had changed over time, she added,

“I don't know, I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that's not the case ... I know that my life is not going according to my plan.”

Lovato summed up her perspective by saying,