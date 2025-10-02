Who is Max Ehrich? Demi Lovato's ex's Instagram reportedly hacked, explicit photos leaked online

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour kick off at Met Life Stadium on August 10, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

On Thursday, October 2, @ThePopTingz alleged in a tweet that Max Ehrich - Demi Lovato's ex-boyfriend - got his Instagram account hacked, with his explicit pictures being uploaded online.

Ehrich is an American actor, singer, and dancer, who made his acting debut in 2004, with the movie One Easy Job. He also appeared in a supporting role in High School Musical 3.

Max then ventured into TV by a cameo role in two episodes of Ugly Betty. He also filmed the pilots of two CBS shows in 2010, before appearing as a recurring guest star in a Country Music Television sitcom, Working Class. He also has some experience in TV movies.

In 2012, Max Ehrich starred in a CBS daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless, in which he played Fenmore Baldwin.

The following year, he was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for the gig.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato started dating five years ago, in March 2020. Four months later, the couple was engaged.

However, they called off their engagement in September 2020, marking the conclusion of their brief romance.

Later in 2020, Ehrich was also rumored to be dating singer Mariah Angeliq, but that relationship didn't last either.

Max Ehrich released an emotional song after his break-up with Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s ‘embarrasing’ ex Max Ehrich was seen crying at the beach where he proposed to the singer. (via Splash News/TMZ) pic.twitter.com/kpYqJT1Fgv — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2020

In the months that followed Max Ehrich's break up with Demi Lovato, the actor dropped his debut single titled Afraid.

Billboard reported the song to be an emotional ballad that dropped on October 16, 2020.

In a statement issued about the track, Max said he hoped it would help other people feel express their vulnerability. He further wrote:

"I recorded this song as I was falling in love. It speaks of all the emotions that I was going through at that time. The simplicity of the piano totally brings it home for me. It’s beyond fulfilling to be able to release these feelings in a song."

Ehrich himself stars in the music video of the track, where he's seen playing it on a piano in a dark room. Max's song came out soon after he finished shooting for his film, Southern Gospel.

Demi Lovato addressed her relationship with Max Ehrich in her YouTube documentary

Months after Max Ehrich's single came out, Demi Lovato opened up about the relationship in an episode of her YouTube documentary, Dancing with the Devil.

In a footage recorded days after their breakup, the Heart Attack singer said:

"So my life has kind of flipped upside down. I’m no longer engaged. I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. Good news is, I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. Ugh. It’s just sh*tty."

Further reflecting about their relationship in the clip, Lovato claimed that she "rushed into" it, without knowing the person well. She also added:

"We were only together four or five months. And honestly, it was false advertising. The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was. But I’m not the only one who felt fooled. I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done."

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato got married to her long-time boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, on May 25, 2025.