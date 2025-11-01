When will Alicia Andrews be sentenced? Suspect found guilty of manslaughter charges in the murder of rapper Julio Foolio

Julio Foolio (Image via X/@Algovich)

Nearly a year and a half after Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio's murder, Alicia Andrews, one of the five suspects charged in his killing, was found guilty of manslaughter on Friday, October 31, by a Tampa jury, after nearly four hours of deliberation.

The 21-year-old, whose sentencing will be on December 8 at 8:30 a.m., was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

A jury in Tampa, Florida, tonight convicted a 22-year-old woman of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of rapper Charles "Julio Foolio" Jones.



Manslaughter was a lesser included to the first-degree murder charge against Alicia Andrews.



She was acquitted of conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/AZhIFCo5un — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 1, 2025

For those unversed, rapper Julio Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, was shot and killed in a Holiday Inn parking lot in Tampa, Fla, on June 23, 2024. He was celebrating his 26th birthday.

"Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed," Julio's attorney Lewis Fusco said at the time.

According to court documents, Andrews, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy were traveling from Jacksonville to Tampa on June 22, 2024, to murder the rapper as part of an ongoing gang war.

Per Complex, authorities stated that Foolio was a documented member of the gang 6 Block, which was feuding with two allied gangs, Ace's Top Killers (ATK), to which Chance belongs, and 1200, of which Rashad Murphy is a member and Davion is an associate.

The prosecutor claimed that phone records show that Andrews, who wasn't part of the gangs, was helping track and surveil Foolio at three locations before killing him.

However, Andrews, described as Chance's girlfriend, claimed that she had no idea a murder was being planned.

"I mean, I heard a lot of shots so I didn’t know what went on — shooting in the air, somebody got shot at, I didn’t know." Andrews alleged.

Meanwhile, one of Andrews' attorneys, Life Malcom, also defended her in a statement to FOX 13.

"Perception is not reality. Just because she was there around a group of guys who had bad stuff on their mind, doesn’t mean that she had bad stuff on her mind or was even aware that they did. She was here for a trip with her boyfriend. That’s it and that’s all and found her herself caught up in a mix of stuff that she was unaware about completely," said Malcom.

Jeremy McLymont, another attorney for Andrews, added:

"This is the case where the state tries to put her in a box and say that she is the girlfriend of one of the individuals involved and that she would do anything that this guy tells her to do because she’s so in love with him."

Alicia Andrews takes the stand

According to multiple outlets, Alicia Andrews' attorneys portrayed her boyfriend, Chance, as "abusive and controlling," which eventually placed her in the situation when the rapper was killed.

As Alicia Andrews took the stand, she told the jurors that she had asked to go with Chance on his trip to Tampa, but was unaware of where they were headed and the murder plot.

The group arrived at an Airbnb that she hadn't booked and later visited two nightclubs.

Andrews claimed Chance was using her phone to make calls, which the investigators found were to Gathright’s phone, who had traveled to Tampa in a separate car.

After leaving the second nightclub, Andrews said they arrived at a parking lot, where Chance left the car with her phone. Moments later, she said she heard gunshots.

Andrews also claimed that she neither saw any weapons nor was aware of the murder.

She further described everyone as "acting weird" after they left the Airbnb after the murder, and claimed that she and Chance took an Uber back to Jacksonville.

She also admitted to deleting text messages after Foolio's murder.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gaithright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy will stand the trial next year.