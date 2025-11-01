Fox News host Will Cain claims 25% of his viewership believed the moon landing was fake, days after Kim Kardashian voiced similar belief

General view of the Apollo 11 Experience celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with NASA guest Dr. Jennifer Stern and figures of (L) Buzz Aldrin and (R) Neil Armstrong at Madame Tussauds DC on July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds DC )

The issue of the truth behind the Apollo 11 moon landing which happened in 1969 has cropped up again. After reality TV star Kim Kardashian voiced her belief that the moon landings were fake, Will Cain confronted former astronaut Eileen Collins about the reasons she would give to skeptics to prove that the moon landings actually happened.

In the October 31 episode of The Will Cain Show on Fox News, Cain conducted a conversation with Collins, who was the first woman to become a pilot on the Space Shuttle. According to The Independent, Cain said that a good chunk of his audience believes that Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins did not in fact land on the moon on the Apollo 11 mission, which led to the U.S. winning the space race. He said,

“I don’t come to you today — this is not a debate and I would not even classify myself as a skeptic. But I do know that skeptics remain. Twenty-five percent of our viewers right now remain skeptical, so I wanted to have you address some of those arguments that are the sources of the skepticism.”

Cain then played a recording of a phone call between Armstrong, Aldrin and the then-President Richard Nixon, made from the White House. Cain asked Collins how the call to the moon was possible before cellular technology came about.

In response, Collins, according to a clip of the interview, said,

“Well, we did have the technology back then. You know, one interesting this is all the moon landings happened on the side of the moon that faces earth. We didn’t have a satellite around the moon back in those days like we do now. So that way, they needed to have a direct line of sight from the front of the moon which always faces the earth, to the earth.”

Eileen Collins further elaborated during The Will Cain Show why the moon landings are not fake

While sharing insight into operations of satellites and providing proof that part of the moon landers from the six previous landings are still visible, Collins told Will Cain,

“By the way, nowadays we have a satellite around the moon that is taking photos, I mean, real time, of the six moon landers, that are still, of the portion of them that are still on the surface of the moon. So we had that technology. And by the way, we couldn't have landed on the moon without computers, so we had to have a certain amount of technology.”

Collins also emphasized that the astronauts who visited the moon undertook a brave initiative and to doubt their efforts would be a stain on the legacy they leave behind. Cain, as per The Independent, responded,

“I totally understand that argument, Eileen, but the point of our conversation is actually to address some of that skepticism and see if it doesn’t hold weight, and the affirmative argument you’re making is one that I find compelling as well.”

According to Media Matters, Cain also floated a conspiracy theory to Collins, as per which the filmmaker Stanley Kubrick said he allegedly helped fake the moon landings.

Collins expressed doubt as to why the noted filmmaker, who was aware of the technological advancements being made in the era, would make claims like that.

Cain’s questions to Collins come amid Kim Kardashian’s claim that she believes the moon landings were fake. During a recent episode of her show, The Kardashians, the reality TV actress spoke to Sarah Paulson and said that she was sharing a variety of content with her which seeks to disprove the moon landings, as per BBC.

In a clip circulating on social media, Kardashian says,

“I'm sending you a million articles, interviews, with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one. This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And he goes, ‘There was no scary moment.’”

While sharing the reason behind her belief, Kardashian continued,

“Because it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen.”

As per BBC, Kardashian, while speaking to the camera, added,

“I think it was fake. I've seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin.”

Kardashian’s challenge was taken up by NASA’s Acting Administrator, Sean Duffy, who posted a clip of the interaction on X and wrote,

“Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!”

Further, Duffy shared that another mission is currently being conducted by the NASA Artemis.