"Jesse Watters didn't even believe the tears" - Erika Kirk's first sit-down interview since Charlie Kirk's death gets scrutinized as she breaks down

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A preview clip from Erika Kirk’s first sit-down interview since her husband, Charlie Kirk, died after being shot at his organization, Turning Point USA’s event at Utah Valley University on September 10, is going viral. As the clip from Jesse Watters' Primetime, which will air on November 5, circulates on social media, netizens have been analyzing Erika’s emotional reactions.

While responding to Erika breaking down after watching her husband’s video, netizens highlighted that they got the impression that the grieving widow’s reactions were not genuine. Erika and Charlie Kirk married in 2021 and have two children.

In the clip in question, Erika Kirk asks for a few seconds to compose herself after watching Charlie’s video. As she bends down to wipe away her tears with a napkin, in an awkward moment, the host, Jesse Watters, looks on. Erika’s voice can be heard wavering as she mentions the video was “the longest” she has seen of her slain husband.

While drawing attention to Watters’ expression when Erika takes a few moments to wipe away her tears, a netizen shared that the host seemed unconvinced. The netizen wrote,

“Jesse Watters didn't even believe the tears.”

Jesse Watters didnt even believe the tears — Cyrus Vendetti (@CyrusVendetti) November 1, 2025

While sharing his disbelief at Erika’s seemingly emotional moment, another netizen sought to highlight that the widow’s makeup had not smudged during her ordeal. He shared on X that he had a difficult time believing Erika, and remarked,

“Not a single tear. Perfect makeup. Perfect thick black eyeliner around her eyes. I've never seen that before. All this time I gave her the benefit of the doubt, but this is chilling stuff.”

While questioning Erika’s response, another Internet user commented,

“Do any actual tears ever factor into this grief?”

Netizens closely inspected the preview clip of Erika Kirk’s interview

During her sit-down interview with Jesse Watters, Erika Kirk was asked if she knowingly accompanied Charlie Kirk on his “mission to save Western civilization.” Erika, however, was adamant that she had merely chosen to spend the rest of her life with “the love of [her] life.”

Erika, who has been repeatedly seen at events commemorating her husband, including a memorial at a stadium in Arizona, has taken an increasingly visible role in Turning Point USA after her husband died. She most recently appeared at the University of Mississippi alongside Vice President JD Vance for a Turning Point USA event.

However, Erika’s role in the conservative moment and the space she is occupying in it after Charlie’s death were criticized in response to the preview clip from her interview with Watters. A netizen wrote on X,

“We're not buying it. She's not our spokesman or his. The movement was ours. The kids now know. Stop f***ing around with this s**t and let's set the foundation for a New America that doesn't rest upon a foreign parasite.”

While criticizing Erika’s numerous media appearances in the wake of her husband’s death, a netizen who claimed to be fond of Charlie Kirk's legacy commented,

“I could see bulls**t from a mile away. I'm not a hater. I'm glad for her that she's beautiful. Charlie Kirk was a true Patriot and I hope his legacy and movement grows so we teach our youth how not to be brainwashed but this is some brainwashing right here.”

Another Internet user scrutinized Erika’s actions in the interview and outside of it, and remarked,

“When this first happened I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt but she's not convincing. [How] she switches from crying to talking normally is very weird.”

When this first happened I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt but she's not convincing. Hiw she switches from crying to talking normally is very weird. — Sara Connor (@Normajean158) November 1, 2025

While the preview clip from Watters’ interview with Erika has led to increased scrutiny of the widow’s responses, the full conversation is yet to be aired. It remains to be seen how the public responds to Erika Kirk’s full appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime.