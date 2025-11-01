Why did Kendall Jenner admit she was jealous of sister Kylie growing up? Confession about Kylie’s “free spirit” explored

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Childhood Jealousy Toward Kylie Jenner (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner recently talked about her childhood relationship with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and shared that she used to feel "jealous" of Kylie’s easygoing personality and the freedom she appeared to have while growing up.

Kendall Jenner admits that Kylie was jealous of her modeling career: http://t.co/TtdGa4CuDG pic.twitter.com/5amJElDQzl — Seventeen (@seventeen) October 14, 2015

During the October 30 episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel expressed how their different upbringings with Kris and Caitlyn Jenner made an impact on their teenage experiences. Kendall recalled dealing with stricter rules; on the other hand, Kylie seemed to enjoy more leniency.

“Kylie had smoked weed before me,” Kendall said during the episode. “I was so mad at her. I was like, ‘You’re a degenerate!’”

She went on to explain that her reaction stemmed from envy more than disapproval.

“I was jealous. I was jealous that I didn’t have as much of a free spirit as her at the time," she said.

Kendall, now 29, admitted she later joined in on some of the same experiences that once frustrated her.

“I eventually smoked with them and then had the best time ever. Everything was great,” she shared.

The sisters revealed they were 16 and 14 years old when they would sneak out to smoke.

Kendall Jenner reflects on teenage memories and evolving bond with Kylie

Even though Kendall and Kylie had some struggles as kids, both have said that their relationship has gotten better over time. The episode showed some touching moments when Kendall went back to her old room with her mom, Kris Jenner. While there, the model talked about important memories from her teen years and shared when she lost her virginity.

“I lost my virginity in that room,” Kendall said. “Not only did she not know, she really didn’t give a f--k,” Kendall joked. “She was like, ‘Oh, you’re going out ’til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.’”

Kylie, 28, offered her own perspective on their teenage years, explaining that she often benefited from a more relaxed parenting style.

“Kris Jenner definitely got more relaxed the more children she had by the time I came around,” she said in her confessional. “I was definitely afraid of her and respected her, but I could get away with a lot.”

According to Kylie, this difference occasionally led to friction between the two sisters.

“She was very hard on me growing up,” Kylie admitted with a laugh. “She was such a hater.”

New episodes of The Kardashians stream every Thursday on Hulu. The series shows a glimpse of the Kardashians' lives.