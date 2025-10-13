Nutella and Kinder Bueno frozen desserts set to hit US shelves this December

Packaged food Nutella

Wells Enterprises, producers of the popular chocolate spread Nutella, will soon debut another variant of their bestselling product in the US.

In a press release dated October 8, 2025, the food company announced that the new Nutella ice cream and Kinder Bueno Frozen Dessert will officially launch at the National Association of Convenience Stores NACS annual trade show in Chicago on October 14, 2025.



The new frozen treats will be available throughout the event, which will be held from October 14 to 17, 2025. According to Dexerto, the Nutella ice cream reportedly features a thick layer of Nutella on top, hazelnut ice cream paired with Nutella around the body and another layer of Nutella at the bottom.

Convenience distributors will enjoy the first batch of the products from December 1, 2025, before the broader retail distribution takes effect in the spring of 2026.

Chief Marketing Officer of Wells Enterprises, Isabella Chia, expressed in the news release that the company’s passion for innovation and ice cream expertise brought about the new products:

“Wells has a century of ice cream expertise and a passion for innovation. By combining that expertise with the global love of Nutella and Kinder Bueno, we are opening a new premium space in frozen treats that delights consumers, strengthens the frozen aisle, and drives incremental sales for our retail and convenience partners."

The company’s newsletter revealed that the new Nutella ice cream and the Kinder Bueno Frozen Dessert are expanding the manufacturer’s frozen category and aimed to attract new shoppers.

They are expected to boost the sales of frozen desserts and reaffirm to consumers that Wells Enterprise is a leading manufacturer.

Chia added that the Nutella ice cream and Kinder Bueno Dessert will herald a new range of products:

"Nutella Ice Cream and Kinder Bueno Frozen Dessert are just the beginning of a pipeline of bold new concepts designed to keep convenience-store and grocery freezers exciting and profitable,"

Chia added:

"These launches underscore Wells' commitment to category-leading innovation and partnering with retailers to create new growth across the frozen dessert aisle."

The Nutella ice cream launched in Europe in 2024 to celebrate Nutella’s 60th anniversary. It has become a hit in the UK, Italy and Germany.