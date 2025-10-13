The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna gets a shocking win, Deacon leans on Taylor, and Katie fights for custody of Luna’s baby

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, reveal a tense day in Los Angeles as family loyalties and moral boundaries are pushed to their limits. Luna Nozawa faces devastating consequences when Katie Logan announces her plan to take custody of Luna’s baby with Bill Spencer. It leaves Luna furious and desperate to fight back.

In the meantime, Finn is adamant that justice should be served. It does not matter to him that his own daughter is going to prison.

On the other side of town, Deacon Sharpe turns to Taylor Hayes for comfort and advice as his marriage to Sheila Carter begins to implode.

As secrets surface and alliances shift, Katie, Finn, and Deacon each confront difficult choices that could reshape their families’ futures in this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie stuns Luna with a custody bombshell

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday shows that Katie Logan's choice will leave Luna Nozwa stunned. Having established that Will Spencer is the father of Luna's child, Katie goes on to declare that she and Bill are going to assume custody of the baby once it is born.

Luna protests loudly, declaring that she will raise the baby with Will. Katie refuses, citing the need for a stable life for the baby.

She says Luna's actions are proof enough that she is not capable of raising a child. The declaration highlights Katie's dedication to protecting her family.

Finn supports Luna’s arrest

At the same time, John “Finn” Finnegan learns that Deputy Chief Bradley Baker has arrived to arrest Luna. Finn believes justice needs to be served and agrees that Luna should be put in jail.

Despite the emotional baggage of witnessing his daughter in bad times, Finn feels she should be punished for what she did. His position forges an even deeper wedge between him and the rest of the family.

Electra’s taunts and Katie’s alliance

Over at the Spencer mansion, Electra Forrester continues to antagonize Luna, reminding her that she was the one who called the police.

Electra makes it clear that she will not allow Luna to manipulate Will any further, especially now that he has been confirmed as the baby’s father.

Katie sides with Electra, reinforcing the idea that Luna poses a danger to Will’s future. Their alliance strengthens as they prepare to take legal steps toward gaining custody, leaving Luna feeling cornered and powerless against the Spencer family’s influence.

Deacon turns to Taylor for help

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe also looks for emotional counseling from Taylor Hayes as his marriage with Sheila Carter collapses.

Betrayed after discovering that Sheila kept it a secret about Luna's survival, Deacon looks to Taylor for direction.

Taylor reassures him that she will be there for him and provides a comforting hug. Their intimacy, though, does not go undetected.

Sheila sees it happen and starts to spiral into jealousy and paranoia. Deacon’s attempt to seek help could ultimately ignite another confrontation with his wife.

Sheila’s jealous rage erupts

Sheila Carter's faith in Deacon shatters when she sees him exchanging a gentle moment with Taylor. Already anxious over Deacon's increasing emotional distance,

Sheila's jealousy gets the better of her and makes her suspect Taylor of attempting to steal her husband.

Her outburst has the potential to roll back any progress for her marriage and can tempt her towards another perilous eruption.

As Sheila becomes angrier, Deacon will be caught in the middle of two women for the second time, positioning viewers for more drama in future episodes.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.