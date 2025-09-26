What role did Denise Alexander play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Denise Alexander (Image via ABC Network)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Denise Alexander portrayed the role of Dr. Lesley Webber. The character of Lesley was introduced on the soap opera in 1973 by Denise Alexander, who played the role. Dr. Lesley has been a central character on the soap opera and has been a part of several major storylines.

Anyhow, Denise Alexander, who portrayed the character of Lesley Webber, passed away this year on March 5, 2025. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she passed away due to natural causes, as confirmed by her stepson, Anthony Colla.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Dr. Lesley Webber from General Hospital

Dr. Lesley Sullivan arrived in Port Charles in 1973 as a cardiologist at General Hospital. Her professional start quickly intertwined with her personal history when her first patient, Florence Grey, revealed an old affair involving her husband, Gordon Grey.

Further, Lesley realized that she was the student Gordon had an affair with, an affair that resulted in a daughter she was told had died at birth.

Lesley later married millionaire Cameron Faulkner and made the shocking discovery that her daughter, Laura, was alive and living nearby.

A fierce custody battle with Laura’s adopted parents, the Vinings, ensued. After discovering Cameron had paid the Vinings to move away, Lesley confronted him, leading to a struggle during a car crash that tragically killed Cameron.

Later on General Hospital, Lesley found comfort with Dr. Rick Webber, whom she eventually married. Their life together was riddled with drama, starting with the accidental death of David Hamilton.

Lesley initially confessed to the crime to protect Laura, but Laura later recalled the event and confessed. Their marriage faced crises, including Monica Quartermaine claiming Rick was the father of her son, Alan Jr., which led to a brief divorce. Lesley and Rick later remarried and adopted a son, Mike, and also took in Blackie Parrish.

Furthermore, a devastating chapter began in the mid-1980s on General Hospital, when Lesley was presumed dead after a car accident. In a shocking twist, years later, it was revealed that the Cassadines had kidnapped her and kept her in a catatonic state.

She was eventually rescued and reunited with Laura. Due to the trauma, Lesley was unable to practice medicine again. Further tragedy struck when it was revealed that Laura had accidentally killed Rick years earlier, an event that had been covered up.

Lesley was devastated by Rick’s death and Laura’s subsequent mental collapse. However, she focused on raising her granddaughter, Lulu.

In her later years, on General Hospital, Lesley showed her enduring resourcefulness, even covertly accessing the GH computer system to help.

Laura. She returned to Port Charles on occasion, once to object to Laura marrying Scott Baldwin (who had helped cover up Rick's death), though she eventually officiated the wedding.

Lesley found happiness again with a boyfriend, Marcello, a pilot, who, with Lesley translating, officiated Laura's second wedding. Dr. Lesley Webber remains an iconic and resilient figure in the history of Port Charles.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.