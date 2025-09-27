Did the Charlie Kirk show with Megyn Kelly and Erika Kirk cross 1 billion views? Viral claim debunked

Charlie Kirk and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The claim of The Charlie Kirk show's episode with Megyn Kelly and Erika Kirk, supposedly crossing 1 billion views, went viral. The Facebook page, Down Home Country, posted it on September 25, 2025.

So far, it has garnered over 330,000 reactions, 15,000 shares, and more than 10,000 comments on the social media platform.

The post stated that The Charlie Kirk Show's first episode supposedly featured both his wife, Erika Kirk, and the political commentator Megyn Kelly.

They allegedly had a "powerful conversation" with "raw emotion" and "sharp commentary."

The viral post's comment section is filled with Charlie Kirk's followers who congratulated the achievement of the episode reportedly crossing 1 billion views.

"In an achievement unlike anything seen before in digital broadcasting, the debut episode of The Charlie Kirk Show has officially crossed 1 billion views worldwide. Featuring powerful conversations with Megyn Kelly and Erika Kirk, the episode struck a chord with audiences across generations, blending raw emotion, sharp commentary, and a sense of history in the making," the Facebook post stated.

The claim is false. The Charlie Kirk Show's first episode did not cross 1 billion views. According to its IMDb page, the episode was uploaded in July 2019, and did not have Megyn Kelly and Erika Kirk as guests.

The page, Down Home Country, often makes fake news, using AI-generated images.

Megyn Kelly announced that Erika Kirk will join her on her final tour date

Political commentator Megyn Kelly shared on X on September 25, 2025, that Erika Kirk will be a guest on the last date of her Megyn Kelly Live Tour.

Her official website stated that Erika Kirk, and novelist and literary critic Walter Kirn would appear together on tour.

The last Megyn Kelly Live Tour date would take place on November 22, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Tickets are available on the website, with prices ranging from $34 to $1,031.

Kelly noted that Erika Kirk was "brave" because she did not hesitate before agreeing to the live event. Charlie Kirk was supposed to be present at the tour.

However, Erika would be there to participate on his behalf. Megyn stated that the Glendale date was picked because the location would be more convenient for Erika.

"I am so grateful that she has agreed to do it. I believe this will be her first appearance and her first lengthy sit-down interview in front of a live audience, which is extremely brave on her part. When I asked her, she did not hesitate for one minute. She's incredible," Kelly said.

.@MegynKelly breaks the news that the last stop of the Megyn Kelly Live tour in Arizona will include an interview with @MrsErikaKirk: "I am so grateful that she has agreed to do it."



Info and tickets:https://t.co/gRfCsXe08M pic.twitter.com/eCBdQI2ADI — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 25, 2025

In other news, Kelly said on her SiriusXM show on Tuesday (September 23, 2025) that Charlie and Erika Kirk knew about the viral Jezebel article, which was published two days before Kirk's assassination.

For the unversed, the author of the article bought spells from Etsy witches to curse Charlie Kirk.

Megyn said that the information bothered them and "genuinely rattled" Erika. Then Kelly said on her show that Etsy should stop the witches on their platform and go back to selling handcrafted items.

The political commentator criticized the blog Jezebel, saying that it should be shut down.