Megyn Kelly claims Charlie and Erika Kirk were rattled by Jezebel hex article day before assassination

Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

In a recent episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly is claiming that Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, were unnerved a day before his death by an article calling for hexes on the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA. Charlie, who died after being shot while on a speaking tour at Utah Valley University in Orem on September, was reportedly so shaken by the article, that he and his wife called a priest to pray over him.

During her podcast, Kelly revealed that the article which bothered Erika Kirk in particular, was published on September 8 by a feminist website, Jezebel, which claimed that it had commissioned witches online to curse Charlie. Talking about the impact of the piece on Erika, Kelly said,

“Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses. And that news genuinely rattled Erika in particular. She knew Christian teaching on this subject. She loved Charlie absolutely.”

Continuing, Kelly shared that the couple invited a priest to protect against any ill effects resulting from the curse, and said,

“She was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had called up. So much so that she and Charlie contacted a friend who I believe she said was a Catholic priest, but definitely a friend, and asked him to come over and pray with them over Charlie the night before he was murdered. She eventually worked it through and so did Charlie, that, as she later told me, weapons will form but not prosper. That Satan and those witches have no power.”

About the Jezebel hex article that bothered Charlie and Erika Kirk

In her show, Megyn Kelly summarized the intent with which the website Jezebel commissioned witches to cast curses on Charlie Kirk. While sharing details from the article, which the website has now removed, Kelly said,

“I learned when I was out in Arizona last week that two weeks before Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the far-left website Jezebel declared that it had a mission to cast bad luck or a curse on Charlie. They wanted to hurt him in some way. They declared, quote, “If the far-right misogynist with a bad haircut wants to villainize independent women, Jezebel is more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares.””

According to Kelly, the writer working on the piece, who’s name was removed from the byline of the article, commissioned witches through the e-commerce website Etsy. The broadcaster continued,

“They went on to the website Etsy, yes, Etsy, to quote, “Cast a curse on him.””

Kelly shared that Charlie was targeted by the article for his conservative views. While covering Jezebel’s contentious piece, Kelly stated,

“Jezebel decided Charlie Kirk, who they repeatedly described as, ‘far-right, the founder of the right-wing conspiracy theory factory Turning Point USA,’ is, quote, “more irritating than most,” and asked its audience if they were, quote, “interested in punishing Kirk for years of regressive rhetoric with a curse, with a hex on him.””

Kelly noted that the writer of the Jezebel article likely contracted witches on Etsy sometime in late August, to “line up with the new moon in Virgo, which this year meant August 23rd.” While Kelly shared that the article cautioned that it did not condone any physical harm to Charlie, it mentioned that the intention to cast a curse on the conservative activist was to cause him inconveniences such as a zit appearing on his face.

Citing the fact that the Kirk family believed in spiritual repercussions of an article such as Jezebel’s, Kelly shared that she believed the website owed an apology to the family in wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination which has left the entire country shaken.

After Kirk’s death, Jezebel put out a statement that its article was meant as satire, according to Women’s Agenda.