Christmas 2025 Dyson sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 24: A view of the Dyson logo photographed on October 24, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Dyson is currently running holiday offers across all its products, including hair styling kits, headphones, and home cleaning equipment. Customers can save up to $200 on haircare products and up to $600 on Dyson technology.

Time and again, Vogue editors have lauded the efficiency of Dyson's hairstyling products, often describing them as a hairstylist's best friend. However, there is much more to browse apart from the hairstyling tools. We have curated seven top picks from Dyson's website to aid your shopping experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion, and these products are not affiliated.

7 best Dyson holiday gifts to give your loved ones for Christmas 2025

Here is a look at seven products from Dyson that you can give your loved ones for Christmas 2025:

1. Airwrap I.D. Multi-Styler and Dryer

Winner of the Allure Best of Beauty Award 2025, the Airwrap multi-styler promises a salon-style finish at home. Currently priced at $479.99, the Airwrap comes in two variants: straight and wavy, and curly and coily. Each set comes with a presentation case and detangling comb. One of the highly reviewed products on the website, it has mostly received positive feedback; however, customers have disclosed difficulties with customer service.

2. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless vacuum is another popular product in the catalogue and is currently priced at $499.99. According to the product description, the vacuum has approximately 60 minutes of run time, can illuminate dust particles, and has a hair detangling function.

3. OnTrac noise-cancelling headphones

Available in three color variants, the OnTrac noise-canceling headphones are currently retailing for $249.99. The headphones have been engineered with active noise cancellation and work for up to 55 hours after a single charge. Customers can purchase additional caps and cushions to customize their headphones.

4. Dyson Omega Hydrating Hair Oil

If your loved ones own a Dyson hair styling product, the Omega Hydrating Hair Oil can be an addition to their kit. The oil retails at $54.99 and includes the core ingredient, Dyson Oil7 blend, which combines seven omega oils. On the website, customers have left positive reviews noting that it has a "clean" scent and doesn't leave their hair "greasy."

5. Solarcycle Morph light

Priced at $449.99, the Solarcycle Morph light is unlike any other desk lamp. According to the product description, the light can be adjusted to your convenience and will light up as you wake up. Preset modes, such as "relax and study" and "active boost," can help you customise your light to suit your daily routine.

6. Cool Tower hot+cool Gen1 purifier

Priced at $399.99, the Dyson purifies and heats the room simultaneously. As a gift for your loved ones, it can keep them warmer in the cold months. The machine comes with a carbon filter and a remote control.

7. Supersonic Origin hair dryer

Priced at $299.99, the Supersonic Origin hair dryer comes with one attachment for simple drying. It features heat-protect technology and allows for fast yet controlled hair styling. It comes with four heat and three speed settings, which help achieve salon-like hair, praised by most customers.

If you are looking for premium products for your loved ones on Christmas 2025, Dyson could be one of the options.