How long has Markiplier been with Amy Nelson? Relationship timeline explored as YouTuber gets married to long-time love

Markiplier's engagement news went viral earlier this year (Image via Getty)

Markiplier and Amy Nelson got married after being together since 2015. The news was revealed through a lineup of photos shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 7.

Notably, the relationship was not made official until a year after the couple started dating. However, they were residing together at the time with two dogs, and Amy also appeared in the content shared by Markiplier on certain occasions, as per Dexerto.

The Grumpcade star shared two pictures featuring Amy, starting with the duo enjoying the wedding cake and Nelson having a piece of the same on a separate plate. The pair appeared in wedding outfits, looking at each other with smiles in the second snap.

While Markiplier has not revealed any more details about the ceremony, he simply wrote below the pictures:



“10 years and counting. Going to go for the world record or die trying. 9/20/2025.”









On the other hand, Amy posted a few more snaps on the same platform, which show her posing with Markiplier. She included a solo photo of herself, taken from the back.

Another picture was taken from the same angle, showing Nelson looking at the camera, accompanied by the YouTuber, who did not reveal his face. Amy expressed her feelings in the same manner as the actor by revealing the wedding date.



“The whole point is never clearer than when I’m with you”, she said.



Although netizens are sending their best wishes, the comments section of Markiplier’s post has been restricted, allowing only select individuals to respond.

Markiplier’s engagement news created headlines this year: Relationship and other details explained







The Honolulu, Hawaii native has managed to keep everything about himself and Amy Nelson out of the limelight for a long time. However, the relationship was confirmed when they attended VidCon nine years ago, posing for a picture.

The pair began trending in February 2025, when reports of their engagement started circulating online. The rumors emerged after they were spotted with wedding rings in two separate snaps, as stated by Dexerto. While one of them was taken from a commercial for Markiplier’s clothing brand, Pascal’s ring was seen in a picture she posted online.

While netizens discussed the rumors on every platform, the couple did not respond to their questions during that period. Although they recently announced their wedding on social media, a different option was not chosen when the engagement news was spreading everywhere.

For the unversed, Amy Nelson is a graphic artist and originally a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, as stated by Coming Soon. She is currently living in Los Angeles and is active on Instagram and X. However, she shares posts by maintaining a long gap of multiple months, and a few snaps feature her dog.

She has become a popular figure after appearing in a video by Markiplier, titled "Don’t Laugh Challenge #5." It was shared on YouTube the same year when the duo’s relationship became official and has received millions of views.

Also known as Mark Edward Fischbach, he will next appear in the science fiction horror film Iron Lung, also directed and produced by him.