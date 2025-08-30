Young Thug tells 21 Savage that rappers who dissed Gunna "jumped the gun" in a newly leaked phone call

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 24: Rappers Young Thug and Gunna attend Gunna "Drip or Drown 2" album release party at Compound on February 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Young Thug had recently been in the headlines after an audio clip of an apparent interrogation by law enforcement went viral. The man who appeared to be Thug seemingly namedrop people possibly involved in crimes, thus leading to speculations of snitching. Meanwhile, a phone call reportedly between Thug and 21 Savage had been going viral.

The leaked phone call suggested that Savage believed that many rappers had dissed Gunna in the past, only for the clout. Meanwhile, Young Thug admitted to it and believed that they possibly "jumped the gun" in Gunna's case. He said,

"Yeah, they jumped the gun."

At some point during the alleged phone call record, 21 Savage could be heard saying,

"N*gga tryin' to go at him to get clout."

To this, Thug went about agreeing to him and saying, "yes, they have." For the unversed, Gunna was the co-defendant in the RICO and other cases against Young Thug. He, however, accepted an Alford plea deal that made many assume that Gunna was cooperating with law enforcement officials and snitching on others.

At the time, Thug even shared a now-deleted tweet addressing Gunna that further fueled the assumptions. Young Thug reportedly asked Gunna to "stop acting" as if they were friends.

All references to Gunna were reportedly removed from YSL Records' Instagram account

As previously mentioned, the dynamics between Gunna and Young Thug began getting strained when the former accepted the Alford deal after being named in the RICO trial that involved Thug as well. According to reports by Billboard dated earlier this year, it was found that any mention of Gunna was removed from the Instagram account of YSL Records.

Billboard had further stated that upon checking whether Gunna was mentioned on the website, it was found that the link automatically redirected to Young Thug's page promoting his upcoming album UY SCUTI. According to Billboard, Gunna had previously issued a statement clarifying that he was not cooperating with the authorities or snitching on anybody. He wrote,

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

When these reports surfaced, it was found that Gunna was still signed to YSL Records. At the time, Young Thug's father also spoke in support of Gunna. According to Billboard, he even attended one of Gunna's shows to extend support to the rapper.

In January 2025, Gunna's lawyer Steve Sadow took to X to respond to a Sportskeeda article and claimed that he didn't cooperate with the authorities. Sadow claimed that his plea deal was never used during Young Thug's trial and Gunna was not even a witness in the trial. He even urged people to quit "badmouthing" Gunna, as it apparently had not snitched on anybody.

As of now, neither Young Thug nor 21 Savage had reacted to the alleged leaked call recording.