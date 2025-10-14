"Katy was a 10/10 — incredible!": BBC Radio 1 praises Katy Perry's 'The Lifetimes Tour' in Manchester

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Katy Perry attends the "American Idol" Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour has been drenched in praise after its stop at Manchester's AO Arena. BBC Radio 1 raved about the concert, singling out Perry's soaring vocals, the stagecraft, and her contagious dynamism, ultimately handing it a flawless 10‑out‑of‑10.

The concert presented itself as a visual‑aural showcase bristling with stagecraft; among the highlights were a butterfly that seemed to hover weightlessly and a stage contoured in the shape of an endless loop, and Manchester's slot, in Perry's UK itinerary, registers as a moment trailing a debut, in Glasgow.

Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour detonated a vortex of energy and spectacle across Manchester, drawing a chorus of glowing accolades from critics and fans. BBC Radio 1 extolled the show for its arresting blend of powerhouse vocals, mesmerizing presence, handing it a flawless 10 out of 10.

From the opening chord to the encore, Perry's knack for locking eyes with the crowd and weaving a tapestry of her biggest hits together with fresh material left concertgoers buzzing with exhilaration. The Manchester stop added another brick to her reputation as one of pop music's most dynamic live performers, a night that laid bare her knack for theatrical flair, outright showmanship, and a palpable emotional resonance, on stage. In the words of BBC Radio 1:

"The vocals, the staging, the energy…Katy was a 10/10 on the Lifetimes Tour in Manchester. Incredible!"

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news went out, netizens were buzzing.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Katy Perry proving once again she's not just nostalgia—she's legacy in motion. Decade in and she's still packing arenas, still giving full theatrical chaos, and still out-singing half the new pop crowd. That Manchester crowd didn't just get a concert; they got a reminder of who built the pop blueprint," a user commented.

"Katy been in the game for over a decade and still performing like she's got something to prove, that’s real pop star energy," another user commented.

"For years people dismissed her as the bubblegum pop girl with fireworks and wigs.. now she’s proving that camp can age gracefully when it’s anchored in control and purpose," another netizen expressed.

"Katy really proving she’s still that pop star, people wrote her off years ago and now she’s out here pulling 10/10 reviews like it’s 2010 again. The comeback era's hitting harder than expected," another user remarked.

"Okay… it's funny how every artist suddenly becomes "10/10" the moment nostalgia kicks in. If she dropped today as a new act, half these reviewers wouldn’t look twice," a user wrote.

