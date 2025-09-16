Why is Trey Reed trending? Delta State University death sparks outrage as family condemns sharing videos of black man found hanging from tree

Trey Reed trends on X after his body was discovered at the DSU, Cleveland campus (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A student named Trey Reed was found dead at the Delta State University (DSU) campus on Monday, September 15, the institution shared in a statement. A press release read:

“Earlier today, Delta State University staff discovered the body of a student, Demartravion ("Trey") Reed of Grenada, Mississippi, on campus. University Police and local authorities were immediately notified and are conducting an active investigation.”

Delta State University Chief of Police Michael Peeler shared his condolences during a press conference. He told the media that the 21-year-old was discovered hanging from a tree near the on-campus pickleball courts. Police Chief Peeler also revealed that the university police were notified at 7:05 am.

Peeler further confirmed “there is no evidence of foul play,” but the investigation and a medical examination remain pending. He stated that there was no ongoing threat to the safety of the DSU campus. During a news conference, Delta State University president Dr. Dan Ennis also said:

"Our community is deeply saddened by this loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, all those impacted by Trey’s loss. I have spoken to Trey's family and expressed our heartbreak."

WREG reported that DSU canceled all classes and Centennial events on Monday. However, Trey Reed’s mysterious death also sparked online outrage, with many X users trending the late student’s name. Many demanded justice for the Mississippi native, while others questioned the investigation.

Trey Reed’s death at the Delta State University campus sparks online outrage

Police Chief Peeler remarked during the news conference that his department didn’t find any evidence of foul play during preliminary investigations regarding the 21-year-old DSU student’s death. While the university police suspect that Trey Reed took his life, many on X have demanded justice.

“Immediately saying there's no foul play before any investigation or inspection could take place is morally reprehensible and f*cking disgusting. Rest in peace #TreyReed,” a user wrote, asking for better investigation.

“this 21 year old African American man had a mom, a future, nearly a degree; SAY HIS NAME! Justice for Trey Reed,” another user sought justice.

“Black people don’t lynch themselves. Justice for Trey Reed,” one user questioned the “no foul play” narrative.

“A young black man was found hanging from a tree at Delta State University TODAY. Where the f*ck is the public outrage for him????????? Trey Reed was his name,” another one called out others for not outraging.

A user shared the Cleveland City Police Department’s number and encouraged others to call them, while writing:

“Call them and demand they take #TreyReed case seriously.”

Amid the ongoing investigations and online campaign, some from Trey Reed’s family publicly appealed. Ashleigh Walls, who also hails from Grenada, wrote in a Facebook post:

“On behalf of my family, I ask that you please not share the very graphic video of Trey. For some of you it’s information, entertainment even but for us it’s a living nightmare. At this time we ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this difficult time.



Best Regards,

The King/Tillman and Reed Family”

As of this writing, neither DSU nor the university police department has provided any follow-up update on the case. According to the university’s press release, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sheriff's Office, the Cleveland Police Department, and the Bolivar County Coroner are assisting the university police in the investigation.