Post Malone Reschedules London Concerts Amid Tube Strikes (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Post Malone's upcoming concerts in London have hit an unexpected snag, with the star having to delay sold-out shows due to looming Tube strikes. Set to happen on September 7 and 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the shows were pulled after promoters Live Nation confirmed that local authorities could not issue a licence without good transport access.

The shows will now be on September 20 and 21, and ticket holders will be offered refunds if they can't go on these new dates. This mess is due to a planned walkout by the RMT union members on the London Underground, as they fight over pay and working conditions.

Post Malone show postponement follows Coldplay's decision

The news of Post Malone postponing his London shows came out just days after Coldplay moved their last two shows at Wembley Stadium. The move, tied to current transport strikes, has upset fans over the late notice, given that the strike dates were known weeks before.

Coldplay has set new dates, but Post Malone himself has not said anything yet. His group stressed that the crowd safety and travel disruption led to calling off the shows. His team said, according to the BBC:

"We're very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration, and inconvenience that this situation causes."

This news was shared just after the rapper was confirmed as a performer at the 2025 MTV VMAs in New York. These dates were the same as his planned shows in Tottenham.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!