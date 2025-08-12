Everything to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's kids as the football icon gets engaged to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, after eight years of their relationship. Georgina shared the news on her Instagram on Monday, as she uploaded a picture of her engagement ring.

The couple has been in a serious relationship since 2016, when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have five children.

The football player's eldest child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., was born on June 17, 2010. At the time, Ronaldo shared that he and the mother of his child had decided that he would look after their son. The mother chose to remain anonymous.

Cristiano Ronaldo had twins via surrogacy on June 8, 2017, seven months after he started dating Georgina. Rodriguez had her first child with him on November 12, 2017, their daughter Alana Martina Ronaldo.

The couple had twins on April 18, 2022, one son and one daughter, Ángel Ronaldo and Bella Esmeralda Ronald. However, Ángel passed away as a newborn. Georgina talked about him on the second season of her Netflix series, I Am Georgina.

The influencer and model stated that it was a "hard" moment in their lives, and her boyfriend motivated her to look forward in life and move on.

"Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong. Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, 'Gio, get on with life. It'll do you good," Rodriguez said.

More details on Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship

In March 2025, the couple went viral and received some backlash from netizens when Cristiano Ronaldo stated in I Am Georgina that he was waiting for a click, as in a moment of realisation. The football player said that the moment he got it, he would marry his longtime girlfriend.

Rodriguez shared in the Netflix show that people pulled her leg and joked about their wedding. However, she said that marriage was not "up to her."

Cristiano Ronaldo then said that the click could come at any moment, months or even a year. He insisted that he would get that feeling of wanting to get married to Georgina.

Internet users were seemingly unhappy with that statement, as some criticized Ronaldo for not marrying his girlfriend after she gave birth to their children. Others remarked on Georgina, wondering how she could stay with him.

"Embarrassing. Stop giving these men EVERYTHING when they aren't serious enough about you to marry you first. He doesn't even have an incentive to do that now because he already gets the entire wife/family experience without making it legal," one netizen wrote.

"Still looking for a click and yall have a whole family together is insane," another X user wrote.

In December 2024, the influencer told Vogue Mexico in an interview that she was happy with being a mother, and it was her "absolute priority."

Rodriguez then stated that her family is her "best blessing" and noted that her children are "perfect," saying they are like "a dream."

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the football player's wedding.