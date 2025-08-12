How many carats is the ring Georgina Rodriguez said "I do" to? Jewelers speculate Cristiano Ronaldo engagement ring price

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez (Photo: Instagram/@georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend of nearly nine years. The model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez shared the news on Monday (August 11, 2025) with an Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote in Spanish that she would choose him in this life, and every life.

"Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives," the English translation reads.

The post has garnered eight million likes on the social media app, and in the comment section, netizens have complimented the notably massive size of the engagement ring's diamond.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have not shared any details about the oval-cut ring, including the carats and who made it. However, jewelers have guessed it to be 20 to 30 carats.

The diamond ring brand, Rare Carat's CEO, Ajay Anand, told Page Six that the ring would not be more than $5 million. The engagement ring specialist from Lorel Diamonds, Laura Taylor, told the media outlet that the ring's price could be approximately $2 million.

The vintage jewelry boutique, Estate Diamond Jewelry's jewelry researcher and gemologist, Benjamin Khordipour, speculated that the diamond was 22 carats and worth $1.2 million.

However, jewelry designer Maggi Simpkins told The Cut that Georgina Rodriguez's ring was between 25 and 30 carats, and priced between $2 million and $4 million.

Jeweler Logan Hollowell told WWD that Cristiano Ronaldo paid somewhere between $2.5 million and $5 million for the ring. Briony Raymond, the founder of Briony Raymond New York, stated that the massive diamond ring is worth $1.5 million to $5 million.

Avi Hiaeve, the founder of luxury watches and jewelry brand Avi & Co, claimed that the price of a diamond ring depends on various factors, from clarity and fluorescence of the precious stone to its color. He speculated that Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina was around $2 million to $5 million.

"If the stone is a colorless white, DEF with VS quality, it would be valued between $2 million and $2.5 million. On the other hand, if it's VVS or flawless, this stone would be valued between $4 million and $5 million, depending on where it was purchased," Avi Hiaeve stated.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée's ring is being compared to Lauren Sánchez's engagement ring

Georgina Rodriguez's engagement ring is being compared to Lauren Sánchez's engagement ring. According to People Magazine's June 24, 2025, report, Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren in May 2023.

In November of the same year, Lauren told Vogue that the diamond was a rare pink diamond. The cushion-cut diamond ring was speculated to be 30 carats and worth somewhere between $3 million and $5 million.

The philanthropist and former journalist told the media outlet that Jeff Bezos hid the ring under her pillow when they were vacationing in France. Lauren then jokingly said that when he opened the ring box, she "blacked out" seeing the ring.

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," Lauren Sánchez said.

👀💍Look at Lauren Sanchez’ engagement ring. Pink diamonds are incredibly rare, among the rarest in the world. For years pink diamonds were found in the Argyle mines in western Australia, but they’ve since closed those mines. Jaw-dropping!

The diamond’s shape is cushion-cut. pic.twitter.com/21vo52xS8w — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) June 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend and the mother of his children after he said earlier this year that he was waiting for the right moment, something he called the "click."

Stay tuned for updates regarding Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding.