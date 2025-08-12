How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet? The couple's journey so far in the wake of their engagement announcement

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are engaged after dating for eight years. Rodriquez announced the news in an Instagram post shared on Monday, August 11, 2025.

It included a picture of her hand wearing a massive diamond ring placed atop Ronaldo's hand. She added the caption (translated):

"Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

Rodriguez and Ronaldo began dating after a chance encounter at the Gucci store where the former worked. The couple share daughters Alana, 7, and Bella, 3. The footballer is also a father to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 15, and twins Eva and Mateo, 8.

News of the proposal comes a year after Ronaldo sparked marriage rumors with Rodriguez. During a promotional Instagram video for Whoop, he referred to her as his "wife," stating:

"Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do... When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home. Because I can push her and she can push me, too."

At the time, a spokesperson for the footballer told Page Six he couldn't confirm or deny the news, as he was not aware.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez went public with their romance in January 2017 after walking the red carpet at an event together alongside the athlete's son

Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez while she was a sales assistant working at a Gucci store in Madrid. In her Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, she revealed they immediately hit it off and began dating shortly after. She explained that the footballer would pick her up from work in luxury cars, much to the shock of her colleagues, stating:

"Many times he'd come after work. He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

The couple went public with their romance in January 2017, when they walked the red carpet at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich together, along with Cristiano Ronaldo's oldest son.

In June, the couple welcomed the athlete's kids, Eva and Mateo, born via surrogacy. A month later, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed Georgina was pregnant with his fourth child in a statement made to the Spanish news outlet El Mundo.

Their daughter, Alana Martina, was born in November. In a cover story for ¡HOLA! a month later, Georgina explained they both chose the name for their daughter, stating:

"We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana and I chose Martina. We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special."

Over the next few years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez frequently shared pictures of their family life on social media. This included a trip in June 2019 and celebrating New Year's Eve 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2021, the couple announced they were expecting twins together. However, in April, they shared the heartbreaking news of losing one of their newborns, Ángel. In a joint statement posted on Instagram, the couple wrote:

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The same year, Georgina released her Netflix documentary I Am Georgina, which also features Cristiano Ronaldo. During one of the March 2025 episodes, Ronaldo had stated that he was waiting for a "click" that would lead to a proposal. He explained:

"It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I’m 1,000 percent sure that (an engagement will) happen."

This echoed the footballer's Piers Morgan interview from November 2022, where he explained they weren't thinking of marriage, but he saw it in their "future."

The pair haven't revealed their immediate wedding plans as of this writing.