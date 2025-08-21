Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot? Viral photos debunked days after the couple's engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have gotten viral on X after a user (@pkay_7_) uploaded the couple's supposed wedding pictures. In another tweet, they uploaded an image where the two are holding a marriage certificate. The viral tweet has garnered over 100,000 likes and more than 6,000 retweets.

The viral pictures are fake, as there are no reports of Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, getting married. Many netizens pointed out in the reply section that the images looked blurry in places and were created using AI.

"They used AI for Ronaldo's world cup trophy. Now they are using AI again to show Ronaldo is married. Oh this fan base!" one netizen wrote.

"Saw it ahd immediately knew it was AI Ronaldo will get married to Georgina and the whole world won’t know ke ?" another X user added.

The football player and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, got engaged this month. The model shared the picture of her massive oval-cut engagement ring on August 11, 2025.

As the ring and engagement news made headlines, some netizens from Saudi Arabia pointed out that the couple had been living in the country for nearly three years without getting married.

For the unversed, Ronaldo moved to the country with Georgina Rodriguez and their kids in 2022 to play for the Saudi soccer team Al Nassr. Under Islamic law, unmarried couples living together or having children out of wedlock are not allowed.

The New York Times contacted the Saudi government's Center for International Communication to inquire if the football player had been granted special permission. However, they did not respond.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's alleged legal contract

According to the Portuguese television program TV Guia's report, after the birth of the couple's daughter, Alana Martina, in November 2017, they allegedly signed a prenuptial agreement.

The agreement reportedly stated that if the football player and Georgina Rodriguez separate in the future, she would receive $114,000 per month for the rest of her life.

The mother of his children would also allegedly get the La Finca mansion, a luxury residential development in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Spain. The residence appeared on Rodriguez's Netflix show, I Am Georgina. According to Man's World's May 5, 2025, report, the La Finca mansion is worth approximately $7.2 million or 6 million Euros.

Georgina shared her first impression of Ronaldo earlier this year

The couple met in 2017, when Georgina worked as a sales associate at Gucci. During an interview with Vogue Arabia in May 2025, the football player asked her how her first impression of him was.

The model replied that she could not explain the feeling, saying that when they held hands for the first time, she felt "peace and energy," which is something only other couples can relate to.

"I felt something inside that can't be explained, as if we had known each other all our lives. I remember that when we held hands for the first time, I felt inexplicable peace and energy. When people are in love like we are, they know what that strong connection is," Rodriguez stated.

The wedding date of the couple has not been announced yet. However, news outlets have speculated that they could tie the knot in summer 2026.