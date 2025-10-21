All about Trader Joe’s new Vanilla Sugar made with Bourbon Vanilla beans

Trader Joe's supermarket exterior with red sign and green awning on a clear day, South San Francisco, California, October 16, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A new baking ingredient is in town, reportedly causing a stir online. Trader Joe’s has launched a new vanilla sugar made with bourbon vanilla beans and is suitable for cakes, doughnuts, cookies, and so much more.

This latest drop might become one of your Fall season baking essentials as it adds subtle sweetness and simple flavour to your baked goods.

At just $3.99, the Vanilla Sugar made with bourbon vanilla beans promises good desserts like its predecessor, the bourbon vanilla paste.

It is said to make baking easier as it is made with real Madagascar vanilla, known for its rich flavour profile. Become Betty, a food reviewer and blogger, has referred to the vanilla sugar as “the newest pantry upgrade”:

"Trader Joe's Vanilla Sugar is the newest pantry upgrade, quietly making everything taste better. Unlike most vanilla sugars, which look pale and plain, this one is noticeably darker thanks to finely ground vanilla beans blended right into the sugar. The result is a speckled, aromatic blend that smells as amazing as it tastes."

Sprinkle it on a raisin or pumpkin bagel for a morning treat or topping for ricotta or Christmas cookies.

You can also upgrade your plain yoghurt by adding a touch of vanilla sugar.

Trader Joe’s recently launched the chicken lettuce wrap

On October 17, 2025, the grocery store chain launched another consumer favourite, the chicken lettuce wrap.

It is described as handheld and fresh with an enticing flavour-spectrum:

"The Chicken Lettuce Wrap is an icon of restaurant appetisers. It’s handheld, fresh, and spans an enticing flavour-spectrum in a single bite—crunchy, tender, savoury, sweet... And now, you don’t have to go to a restaurant to enjoy this iconic finger food."

At just $5.99 per 7.5 oz, these lettuce wraps have a pre-cooked filling —a combination of ground chicken, water chestnuts, black sesame seeds shredded carrots, seasoned with red chilli, garlic, ginger, soy sauce and pepper flakes.

It comes in a tray that makes it easy to reheat or microwave. Also included in the wrap are large pieces of fresh Greenberg lettuce, cilantro sprigs, soy & sesame-based sauce and crispy fried noodles.

