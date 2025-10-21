Did John Stamos say he’d leave his wife Caitlin for Lori Loughlin? Here’s what he revealed during “Good Guys” podcast

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: John Stamos speaks onstage during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP)

John Stamos has expressed that he would never leave his wife, Caitlin, for his Full House co-star, Lori Loughlin. The actor appeared on the October 20, 2025, episode of the Good Guys podcast, where he cleared the air on some speculations by fans of the hit ‘80s and ‘90s sitcom.

The 62-year-old actor played Uncle Jesse on Full House, husband to Loughlin’s character Aunt Becky. The characters’ onscreen chemistry has made fans hope they would also date in real life.

Stamos stated in the interview:

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, you guys were romantic,’ or whatever. You know, I happened to say she was the one that got away in something — I think it was before I met Caitlin— and, you know, it was an interesting thing.”

He added that there was only a little chance for them to have been a couple in real life, and at the time, he had regarded his co-star as being too nice for him:

"There was a moment where I had the choice, I think, and I was more into the rebellious. Lori was so sweet, and I loved working with her, but she was too nice for me.”

Podcast hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer revealed to the actor that a popular question submitted by fans ahead of the show was, “Would you ever leave your wife for Loughlin?”

Stamos’ answer was immediate and loud:

“No f------- way! I’m not Mormon. Do you do that with your wife? Are you a swinger?”

“He's a terrible narcissist”: John Stamos describes Lori Loughlin’s ex-husband

John Stamos discussed Lori Loughlin’s divorce from Mossimo Giannulli during the podcast interview, expressing that he was “heartbroken” for his former co-star.

Loughlin was married to Giannulli from 1997 until their separation in 2025.

Stamos said:

“I'm just heartbroken for her right now. She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way. I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”

Stamos described Giannulli as a “terrible narcissist” and added that he would never talk to him again: