Has Apple TV confirmed Shrinking season 3? Details explored

Given that its episodes finished releasing around December 2024, fans are questioning the possibility of Shrinking season 3. Yes, Shrinking season 3 has been confirmed by Apple TV. The show, created by Apple TV, stars Jimmy Laird as the main character. There is a lot of chaos in his life, especially after his wife passes away, and this shakes him to his core. Thus, he decides to do something new while working as a therapist, that is, being honest.

He starts telling his patients his raw, unfiltered thoughts, which bring a drastic change to the lives of both parties. Starring big names such as Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, the drama series follows a very unique concept that has touched fans' hearts. Other cast members include Jessica Williams as Gaby Evans, a fellow therapist and a friend of Jimmy's.

All details so far regarding Shrinking season 3

The filming for this new installment is complete. As the process wrapped up, actor Harrison Ford, who plays Dr. Paul Rhoades on the drama, shared a few words with the fellow cast members and crew while Jason Segel was standing by his side. The video was shared by Apple TV.

He stated,

"You guys are the best. The very, very best at what you do and how you do it, and how you make people feel is just f*cking amazing. I love this place, I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again.”

The series portrays Dr. Rhoades as a tough mentor to Jimmy. Even though he is soft on the inside, the character appears tough to his counterpart. While Harrison was appreciating the cast and crew, Jason agreed with him. However, going back to his tough demeanor, Ford joked that he wasn't talking to him.

As for Shrinking season 3 release date, Apple TV has not set one yet. However, given the fact that filming wrapped up a few weeks ago, it is safe to say that new episodes may drop on the platform somewhere around late 2025 or early 2026, depending on the post-production process.

Shrinking season 3 was confirmed after the immense popularity of its predecessor, which even earned actor Harrison Ford an Emmy nomination for his role as a side character in a comedy series.

What can be expected from Shrinking season 3?

Bill Lawrence, the creator of Shrinking season 3, talked to Deadline about what the future might hold for the characters. One thing is sure: Dr. Rhoades is going to die. At the end of the previous season, he mentioned not taking his Parkinson's medicines anymore. However, the creator is confused as to how they will set up his death. Bill said,

"I’m saying this honestly, we’re just now writing a third season. I don’t know if I could stomach having to see that, and I haven’t decided yet. I will tell you this: what we really care about, Brett and I, both with our family connections to Parkinson’s, is an accurate and inspiring representation of what people who have to deal with that sh*t go through, and what it means moving forward."

He added,

"I think that will be touching and hard to watch, and if I knew where it ended, I wouldn’t tell you, but I can be honest and say I don’t know where it ends yet.”

Previous seasons of Shrinking can be watched online via Apple TV.