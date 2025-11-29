"It’s surreal" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Castravet opens up about losing her father in an emotional post

Liz and Andrei of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (Image via Instagram/@andreicastravet)

Elizabeth Castravet addressed the loss of her father, Chuck Potthast through two Instagram posts shared in late November.

In explaining how she is processing the news, she referenced the impact of the event on her family and described its immediate effect on her daily life.

In her Instagram post on November 27, 2025, she stated,

“It’s surreal, and I don’t know how this hole in my heart can ever be filled... I love you so much dadda.”

The updates from Elizabeth and her husband, Andrei Castravet, provided the timeline of the announcement and outlined how their family is preparing to move forward after confirming that Chuck died two weeks before the joint post.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Castravet reflects on the loss of her father

Elizabeth Castravet’s initial posts about her father’s passing

Elizabeth first notified followers through a post on November 24, 2025. The update featured a photo of her with her husband and two children alongside her father. In the caption, she wrote,

“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered. My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven.”

She also explained that the family is trying to figure out how to navigate their lives and move forward without him and asked followers to respect their privacy during this extremely difficult time. Three days later, on November 27, she shared a childhood photo of herself with her father and described the experience as a "bad nightmare" she can’t wake up from.

This second post supported her earlier announcement and both served as the primary sources available at the time.

Each post established the timeline that the family referenced and confirmed that the situation occurred before the announcement was made public.

Andrei Castravet’s tribute and clarification regarding his relationship with Chuck

On November 25, Andrei Castravet posted a video message honoring his father-in-law. He described the recording as “a tough one to make” and referred to Chuck as “a man who meant a lot” to their family.

He explained that the family’s on-screen interactions represented only part of their real relationship. In the video, he stated,

“I know there’s been drama, tensions and story lines over the years, but what people saw on TV is just a tiny portion of our real relationship.”

Andrei continued by addressing the dynamic between him and Chuck beyond filming. He explained that some of his best memories were off-camera, highlighting the "connection" they shared while joking about on-screen fights.

He also commented on speculation surrounding the circumstances of Chuck’s death and stated,

“I want to make this clear that all the rumors and the clickbait going around right now are just lies. When it comes to what actually happened, I’ll speak about it later in a respectful way.”

Timeline of the announcement and the family’s public statements

Elizabeth and Andrei released their joint announcement on November 23, confirming that Chuck’s death had occurred two weeks earlier.

Their post stated that “tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered” and that they were “trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him.”

These statements aligned with Elizabeth’s individual posts and with Andrei’s video message shared afterward.

The couple, who met through a dating app and later married in 2017, share two children.

Chuck appeared on the family’s episodes of 90 Day Fiancé beginning in season 5, which provided the context referenced in Andrei’s tribute video.

