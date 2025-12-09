What time will Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 release on Disney+? Global release timings explored

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (Custom cover via PRIMETIMER, Original Image [Disney+])

Camp Half-Blood and everyone in Percy Jackson's world are returning to Disney+ this week with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premiere. It's been nearly two years since the first season premiered, but season 2 will be back on December 10, 2025.

The second season of the TV adaptation of Rick Riordan's series is based on his second novel, The Sea of Monsters. It will be another season of Percy trying to save Camp Half-Blood from monsters. Walker Scobell will be back to play the titular character. He teases that season 2 will bring plenty to look forward to, like his character's one-eyed Cyclops half-brother, Polyphemus. Charlie Bushnell also teased more fight scenes between his and Scobell's characters in season 2, per Forbes.

Release schedule of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The new season will make a splash during its premiere with the rollout of the first two episodes at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Region Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) December 10, 2025 12 am Eastern Time (ET) December 10, 2025 3 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 10, 2025 8 am Central European Time (CET) December 10, 2025 9 am Indian Standard Time (IST) December 10, 2025 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) December 10, 2025 7 pm

Where to watch all episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow the lead of the first season and will be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu. The first two episodes will be streaming on both platforms at launch, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays at the same time.

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 about?

Season 2 of the fantasy epic is based on Rick Riordan's Sea of Monsters novel. The book's description teases the start of the fall of Camp Half-Blood after Thalia's tree was mysteriously poisoned. It will be up to Percy Jackson and his friends to save Camo Half-Blood using a magical item that can save the entire camp. But they have to find it before it's too late, and monsters overrun the camp. Finding the magic item will bring them on a sailing adventure in the Sea of Monsters.

However, saving the camp is only one of Percy's problems in season 2. Secrets will be unearthed during his adventure and rescue of an old friend - secrets that will make him question if being Poseidon's son is an honor or a curse. Besides Walker Scobell as Percy, the mythical world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will also bring a series of returning and new cast members.

Leah Sava Jeffries will return as Annabeth Chase. Aryan Simhadri is also back as Grover Underwood. More returning cast members include Dior Doodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Adam Copeland. New cast members joining the team for season 2 include:

Daniel Diemer as Tyson

Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

Andra Day as Athena

Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho as the Gray sisters

Timothy Simons as Tantalus

Courtney B. Vance as the new Zeus, taking over from the late actor Lance Reddick

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for season 3 ahead of the season 2 premiere.