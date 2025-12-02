“This is a complete turnoff”: Manon slams Anthony’s miming performance in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7

Anthony and Manon in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via Instagram@90dayfiance)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Anthony tried his hand at miming. He wanted to impress and surprise Manon, but his plans did not seem to go well. His wife, Manon, however, was not quite impressed by his plans.

The duo moved back to their hometown, Marseille, France on the show. The reason behind the move was to find the lost spark in their marriage.

While Anthony showed his performance on the streets, Manon stated:

“This is a complete turnoff. He is taking the jokes way too far, like we don’t do that in France. You don’t put yourself in a spectacle in the streets. Okay, it is very humiliating.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 13 season 7: Anthony learns miming and surprises Manon

The episode showed Anthony watching a mime performance. After the performance ends, he meets with the mime artist and introduces himself.

In the confessional interview, Anthony explains:

“Since we have been to France there has been a lot of really serious discussions or arguments and everything. Everything is very very heavy.”

He further says that he just wants to “cheer up” his wife.

When the artist asks him why he wants to learn French mime, Anthony states:

“My wife is from Marseille. Very very serious. Me? Not serious. I also want to add a touch of romance.”

The mime artist is happy with the idea and goes to teach him the “moonwalk.”

Anthony later remarks in the confessional:

“I had made a joke one time to Manon when we had decided to move here that for money, I can always dress up as a mime. But I had in front of me people comparing me for my miming skills. So, it has just been a kind of running joke between us. It is both silly and romantic. And it is sort of the only job that I am qualified for, not able to speak French.”

The mime artist applauds his efforts and also helps him to dress as a mime. He then goes to surprise Manon, who was coming with their son.

Manon was looking to Anthony when she got the shock of her life. She just screams, looking at Anthony exclaiming:

“What the f**k!”

She looks around in embarrassment as Anthony performs.

Manon remarks in her confessional:

“So, I was supposed to meet Anthony in the center of town because Ben loves the carousel over there. And I see my husband dressed as a freaking mime.”

She further calls Anthony’s actions a “complete turnoff” and remarked that it is not helping their relationship at all.

After the performance, Anthony calls it a “little fun” and says:

“You are so serious all the time and I am just trying to have a little fun while trying to be a little romantic and show you that I love you.”

Manon says sarcastically he wants to do that “with makeup on and lipstick on your face.”

She is disgusted by his efforts and exclaims while talking to producers:

“You are scaring Ben, you are scaring me, honestly.”

Anthony, on the other hand, states that she is making the “spectacle.”

But Manon argues saying:

“I was shocked, I was shocked in my husband, in front of people doing clown, supposed to be romantic.”

He corrects her and says that it is not being a clown but rather a “mime.”

The duo argued, and Manon stated:

“You did again something you liked. That you know, is not my style and not my vibe. You do that in public and I look like a crazy and ungrateful b**ch. You know I don’t like these types of things.”

She walked off, saying that he does not understand what she is saying.

Stay tuned for more such updates.














