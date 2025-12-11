My 600-Lb. Life alum Pauline Potter passes away at 62

Pauline Potter (Image via YouTube)

My 600-Lb. Life alum Pauline Potter has passed away at the age of 62 on Thanksgiving. This comes months after Pauline was involved in a car accident. The sad news has been confirmed by Pauline’s son, Dillon.

He shared the news on a YouTube video on November 30. The confirmation comes three days after Pauline succumbed to her deteriorating health concerns on November 27.

Pauline’s son Dillon has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a cremation. As per US Weekly, as of December 11, the page has raised $125 out of a $1,400 target.

My 600-Lb. Life alum Pauline Potter’s son Dillon posts a YouTube video

In the video, Dillon gave viewers a brief detail about the fateful incident. He described how he and his mom were involved in a collision that involved another vehicle in January. Due to the accident, Pauline was suffering from ongoing health concerns during the final months of her life.

“We were driving on a dark two-lane highway, and there was a truck and trailer that was stopped in the middle of the road,” Dillon explained. “We did not see it because they didn’t have any lights on. The guy claimed that he ran out of gas, but for whatever reason, he still didn’t have his lights on. We hit the trailer. Because he didn’t have the lights on, we didn’t see it until it was too late, and we were right up on it.”

Dillon further revealed how the car was “totalled,” and both of them had pain in their hands and wrists. He further informed that Pauline was suffering from broken ribs and “also had a pretty good gash on her left leg.” Dilon said that after the accident, Pauline was rushed to the local hospital for a check-up but was discharged later because they “couldn’t find anything wrong with her.”

Dillon reveals that Pauline was sent home on hospice care

Dillon informed that his mother was sent home on hospice care in November after he and his family were informed by the doctors that “there was nothing else they could do for her.”

“So, she came home to my aunt’s house in hospice on November 19th, I believe, and she was there for about a week and a half,” Dillon said. “There were times where it seemed like she was doing well, and of course, she was awake and able to talk and everything, but there were times where she was in pain and she was out of it and just wanted her pain medicine. They couldn’t do all these tests and surgeries and procedures that they wanted to do because there was always something wrong."

As Dillon said, Pauline passed away before he could make it to his aunt’s house:

“We all went to gather over at my aunt’s house, where she was for Thanksgiving. … But right when I was leaving and heading towards [my aunt’s] house, I got the call saying that she had passed away. "

Stay tuned for more updates.