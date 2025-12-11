Home for Christmas season 2 recap: All to know before season 3 releases

Johanne in Home for Christmas (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

It's been five years since Norwegian drama Home for Christmas season 2 arrived on Netflix and brought viewers into a tailspin with 30-year-old Johanne's love life, or lack thereof. And with season 3 releasing on December 12, fans may need a refresher of what happened in season 2 before the third season arrives.

Johanne's story in the second season was all about old loves, new loves, and self-love. It catches up with her in the midst of more drama and relationship problems - not her own - and romance that can't even last a year. It all brings Johanne back to where it all began - single for the holidays.

Home for Christmas season 2 also brought plenty of the show's familiar faces and fan-favorites alongside a couple of new additions to the lineup.

What happened in Home for Christmas season 2?

The second season of Home for Christmas picks up at the exact moment the first season ended - Johanne answering the door with a surprised smile. The man behind the door turns out to be a delivery guy bringing her 100 red roses.

But she has another Christmas Eve surprise once she gets back home. Someone is at the door, and it's Henrik. While he's there to give her the bad news about Sebastian, the young patient Johanne has grown close to, their meeting also ends with them kissing and Henrik staying the night.

It's the beginning of their love affair that would have changed Johanne's story as the only single family member at the table during the holidays. But their romance only lasted until November. Johanne realizes how controlling Henrik is and decides to end things with him.

But thinking back to the 100 red roses from the previous Christmas, which she thinks came from Henrik, pushes her to revisit the relationship. But she's too late because Henrik has moved on with someone else hours after their breakup. She learns the truth about the roses, however. Henrik didn't send them.

Home for Christmas season 2 also brings Johanne different kinds of potential love. There's the slightly awkward but gentle Knut and her divorced neighbor Nick. What sticks with Johanne, however, is the return of an old love - Jonas.

He's older and more open about his lingering feelings for Johanne. He's also the one who sent her those roses last Christmas. But while Jonas is a year older this time around, their age gap remains a point of contention for Johanne.

How did Home for Christmas season 2 end for Johanne?

Things aren't going well for Johanne by the end of Home for Christmas season 2. Not only is she single but the family isn't keen to join her for Christmas, which she is hosting this year. Her parents have broken up.

Her mother is seeing her old classmate and her dad is completely lost after the breakup. But a Christmas miracle happens for Johanne at the end of season 2. Everybody shows up and her parents are looking like they are in the best of terms.

Johanne has her best friend's ex-husband as her special guest. Conversations at the table also lead to a promising new relationship for Johanne. While she thinks her and Jonas's age gap is a big deal, her family has an opposite opinion.

They think she should give it a chance despite Jonas's being over 10 years younger than her. It prompts her to reach out to the guy and confess how he makes her feel.

They end up kissing in the hospital hallway as the season draws to a close. It looks like things might actually work out for them this time around.

Watch all six episodes of Home for Christmas season 2 on Netflix. Season 3 arrives on the streamer on December 12.