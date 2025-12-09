Was Creflo Dollar arrested? Georgia megachurch battery charge claim debunked

Pastor Creflo Dollar was arrested in 2012 in connection to a domestic incident (Image via OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

An unfounded claim about Pastor Creflo Dollar’s arrest recently surfaced on social media.

A Facebook page, K-Dynasty, asserted that the World Changers Church International (WCCI) founder was taken into custody and charged with battery. The post used a mugshot of Creflo Dollar, taken by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The K-Dynasty page reported:

“Pastor Creflo Dollar, a high-profile megachurch leader in Atlanta, faced a serious legal issue when he was arrested for battery. This incident shocked his congregation and sparked widespread media attention.”

The poster cited an untrustworthy blog as its source and claimed:

“This article explores the circumstances surrounding the arrest, its impact on his ministry, and the broader implications for faith leaders facing public scrutiny.”

K-Dynasty posted more claims and reports around Pastor Creflo Dollar, referencing the arrest claim. The details shared by the Facebook page are partially accurate. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the Georgia televangelist, but the incident occurred in 2012, not recently.

The mugshot used by K-Dynasty was also taken following his arrest more than a decade ago. The Facebook page appears to present Creflo Dollar’s arrest as a recent development. In the original case, the megachurch pastor was charged with simple battery and cruelty to children.

The charges against Pastor Creflo Dollar were dropped in January 2013

In June 2012, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the televangelist after receiving a 911 call from his 15-year-old daughter. According to the Christian Post, the authorities released the recording of the report, in which the teenager was heard saying:

“I just got an altercation with my father. He punched me and ...(inaudible) choked me. It's not the first time it's happened. I feel threatened by being in this house.”

The call recording continues:

“I don't know what can be done but I'm scared. I'm shaking. I don't...I don't know what to do.”

After the report, Pastor Creflo Dollar was arrested and charged with simple battery and cruelty to children, according to WSB. Per the Christian Post, the preacher reportedly admitted to spanking his daughter after she was being disrespectful and allegedly hit him. Dollar posted $5,000 bail bond and was released. He also stated via the Associated Press:

“The facts in this case will be handled privately to further protect my children. My family thanks you for your prayers and continued support.”

Pastor Creflo Dollar, during a World Changers Church International congregation, denied punching or choking his daughter, as he claimed (via the Christian Post):

“The truth is that a conversation with our daughter got emotional and things escalated from there. The truth was that she was not choked, she was not punched," he stated. "There were not any scratches on her neck but the only thing on her neck was a prior skin abrasion from eczema.”

In January 2013, months after the incident, the charges against the televangelist were dropped after he reportedly completed an anger management program. State Court Solicitor Jamie K. Inagawa, who reviewed the evidence and interviewed the victim, had said at the time (via The Citizen):

“As a prosecutor it is my job to strike the appropriate balance of punishment and rehabilitation in every case I handle. I feel that my office has accomplished just such a balance in this case. The defendant has been punished for his actions, concerns for his possible re-offending have been addressed and the family unit has been preserved.”

The 2012 case remains the only incident in which the megachurch preacher was arrested. Creflo Dollar has continued to serve as WWCI's senior pastor, alongside his wife, Taffi Dollar. The pair, who co-founded the church in Georgia, share five children.