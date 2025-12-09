Tyra Banks leaves Sydney crowd in shock after ranting about Santa Claus trying to counterfeit her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tyra Banks attends the 2025 ARIA Awards at Hordern Pavilion at Hordern Pavilion on November 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

A video of Tyra Banks' unprecedented rant in an Australian pub has been going viral on social media. It was taken over the weekend, when the US supermodel was visiting a pub in Sydney's Surry Hills, called The Beresford.

Banks, who was DJing in the pub on Sunday evening (December 7), came dressed in a black skin-tight short dress, a yellow Santa hat, and knee-length wig of matching yellow hair.

At one point during her DJ gig, Tyra Banks began to sing a new Christmas single. The unnamed track spoke about a clash between Santa and an ice cream maker from the South Pole, who is feuding with the former over delivering desserts on Christmas.

Somewhere between her lengthy performance, Banks broke into a rant against Santa's intention about the traditional snacks people leave out for him on the Christmas eve. Banks said:

"Child, he ain't biting that cookie. He ain't sipping that cream. He taking a bowl from your cabinet ... and he putting a little bit of cookie, and he putting a little bit of that milk, and he mixing it up. And then he put it in your freezer. And he trying to make it taste like Santa SMiZE, and it tastes like Santa sh*t!"

The clip has left netizens questioning her sanity. Here are some of the comments from the tweet:

"Good Lord That’s NOT Tyra Banks What happened to her? She’s unrecognizable That’s an impersonator" - wrote an X user.

"so this person ate Tyra?" - questioned another.

"Watching stand-up does not qualify you to do stand-up and beng an X runway model doesn't qualify you be a singer." - added a third one.

"Isn't she in Sydney promoting 'hot' ice cream?" - asked a fourth netizen.

Tyra Banks claims to have fallen in love with Sydney

​Tyra Banks' confusing performance at Sydney's pub over the weekend comes after the supermodel-turned-businesswoman accepted her love for the city in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia.

Per the media outlet, the relaxed charm and sense of community in Sydney was a major winning factor for Banks. She said:

"I was coming for about a year and a half and just fell in love with it. And I said, should we make this move? And here we are."

Announcing her decision to lay the foundation of her business, Down Under, in Sydney, Tyra Banks also spoke of her fondness for the Tumbalong Park, where she spent many joyous weekends with her family. She said:

"I have friends that live an hour and a half away and on the weekends they drive here just to go to the water and put their feet in with the kids... There's a playground for older kids, one for younger kids, Darling Square nearby, the harbour – it just felt natural."

Per the media oulet, Banks opened an outlet of her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream in Sydney earlier this year, in June 2025.

