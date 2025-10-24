Who was Ben Bader? Tributes pour in as community mourns death of digital influencer in alleged sauna incident

Ben Bahder allegedly passed away in a sauna accident, (Photo via Instagram/@benhbader)

24-year-old digital influencer Ben Bader passed away in an alleged sauna incident, and netizens have flooded the internet with tributes. Bader reportedly was a content creator as well as an entrepreneur based in Miami. Bader had widely been known for his candid storytelling skills as well as online coaching.

He reportedly began his journey with his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the account handle @benhbader. Currently he has more than 29.5K followers on the social media platform. He later moved to Instagram as well, where his account currently has over 44K followers. His reels would always garner thousands of views.

Ben Bader also had a YouTube channel with more than 23K subscribers. Some of his most popular and most viewed videos include "Tour My $6 M Miami Penthouse With a Private Rooftop Pool" and "I failed online biz for 2 years, now I'm a millionaire." These videos have received about 12K and 16K views as of now, after being posted on the platform in June and May 2025, respectively.

One user wrote on X,

"Rest in peace Ben Bader. Great man and great friend. I can't believe this."

"We lost a real one tonight boys. Rest in peace @benhbader 😞," added a tweet.

"RIP to my absolute dog. Words can't describe how heart breaking this is," wrote another one.

The social media platform had been filled with a number of other tributes. One user tweeted,

"Ben Bader was one of the funniest, kindest, most intelligent guys I've ever met. This makes me so sad I'm sick."

"Rest in peace and may God bless you my brother @benhbader f*cking just saw you this feels unreal," stated a netizen.

According to a summary of posts on X, the cause of Ben Bader's death had apparently been ruled as a sauna accident

According to the summary based on the tweets available online, Ben Bader apparently died in a sauna accident at his residence. The alleged incident apparently happened on Friday, October 24, 2025. Despite these speculations, nothing has been confirmed by the authorities as of now.

His last post on Instagram was uploaded on September 23. The caption of the post read,

"All I want for my birthday is more of everything."

The post garnered more than 3.2K likes as well as over hundreds of comments. The comment section currently is filled with tributes and condolences regarding his tragic demise in the alleged accident. From friends to his audience, many commented under the last post by Ben Bader. One comment by a user named millionaire.ke read,

"My day 1, my role dawg man. This one hit me harder than you know. You’ve inspired millions and changed the game in so many ways. I will forever cherish our times, memories and moments. I pray the Lord has you right beside him. I love you more than life bro. I will see you soon brother."

An Instagram user shared tribute to Ben, (Photo via Instagram/@benhbader)

No further details about the death of the digital influencer have been found as of now.

​