Ben Bader death update: Authorities have reportedly not ruled out foul play as new details emerge in TikToker’s sudden passing

Influencer Ben Bader (Image via Instagram/@benhbader)

25-year-old influencer Ben Bader’s sudden death, which took his family and his followers by surprise, is still under investigation by authorities. Bader, a lifestyle influencer who also made financial advice content, died on October 23.

According to Daily Mail, new details emerged which shed a light on the influencer’s sudden passing.

Shawn Reed, the Police Department spokesperson of Jupiter, Florida revealed that Bader was “unresponsive” when he was found at a private club called Admiral’s Cove on the evening of Thursday, October 23.

As per the news outlet, Reed said,

“He was discovered by fellow residents and appeared not to be breathing.”

After first responders arrived at the scene, they performed “lifesaving measures” on Bader, who was then taken to a hospital where the young influencer was pronounced dead, noted Daily Mail.

As Bader’s death is being actively investigated, authorities have confirmed that they have still not rejected the possibility of foul play.

Ben Bader’s girlfriend also opened up about the influencer’s sudden and unexplained death

Ben Bader had a combined following of 200,000 followers across his social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram and X.

As tributes began pouring in for Bader, his girlfriend Reem, broke her silence on the tragedy.

According to The New York Post, Reem revealed that she had spoken to Bader just a few hours before his death, and the two were to meet for dinner the same night that the TikToker passed away.

In a TikTok post, Reem shared that confusions still surround Bader’s passing, and as per The New York Post, said,

“No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden…There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal…I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

According to People Magazine, Bader’s last broadcast to his social media followers came via TikTok on the very day that he passed.

The publication noted that the influencer shared an encouraging message addressed to those who are looking to kickstart their business.

Bader’s family released a statement following his untimely death. According to People Magazine, the grief-stricken family emphasized the aspects of Bader that contributed to his success, and said,

“He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humor, and compassion. Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives.”

In addition to sharing content on social media, Bader also ran an initiative called the ‘Artisan Lab,’ which provides one-on-one as well as group guidance to teach content creation alongside client acquisition and business scaling.