What happened to Ben Bader? TikTok influencer found dead in Florida, authorities say cause of death still unclear

Influencer Ben Bader died shockingly on October 23, 2025, at age 25. The internet star, who boasted a combined following of hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, X and TikTok, was reportedly discovered unresponsive by neighbours at a clubhouse in Jupiter, Florida.

Shawn Reed, a spokesperson for the Jupiter Police Department, revealed in a media statement that Bader appeared not to be breathing when his neighbours found him. “Lifesaving measures” were performed before the arrival of first responders to no avail. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The content creator’s cause of death is unknown at this time because autopsy results from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner are pending. TMZ reports that authorities have not ruled out foul play.

Shawn Reed added that there is an “active investigation” into the Cincinnati native’s death. Bader amassed a large following on social media for his lifestyle content, finance tips and coaching courses.

“He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him”: Ben Bader’s family writes in tribute for TikTok star

His family remembers him as a visionary who helped others.

Their statement reads:

"Visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others. He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humour, and compassion," his loved ones continued. "Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives."

Bader’s girlfriend, Reed, shared the tragic news on social media, describing him as always positive and loving. She added that his death was “extremely sudden.”

"There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal,” she said. “I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Tributes continue to pour in from friends, fans and acquaintances.

