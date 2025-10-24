Another Shake-Up in Meghan Markle's Team as Communications Head Emily Robinson Departs

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's communications team has had another shake‑up, with Emily Robinson, her director of communications, leaving after just a few months. As US Weekly reported that Robinson joined the Sussexes' staff in June after a stint in Netflix publicity. She was tasked with overseeing project‑based work on the season of With Love, Meghan, while also lending extra support to the production company.

According to US Weekly, she quit on her own accord. The latest shift in Markle's communications staff, a nine‑person team, has already seen two members transition into non‑publicity roles within the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's organization.

Meghan and Harry face another team change as Ms. Robinson’s exit draws attention amid ongoing scrutiny

Another staffing shift surfaced within Meghan and Prince Harry's team after Ms. Robinson, who recently contributed to the couple's series With Love, Meghan left the team. So far, Robinson has not updated her page to reflect her time working with Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry, 41.

One of their spokesperson told PEOPLE that Robinson was in charge of the project‑based work for a season of With Love, Meghan, and also lent extra support to the production company, prompting the observation that she "did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success."

The spokesperson told PEOPLE:

"Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan, and additional support for the production company... She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success."

Since relocating from the U.K. to California in 2020, Meghan and Harry have seen a revolving door of staff, press secretaries, and communications heads, including the departures of press secretaries and communications heads, though key figures like director of communications Liam Maguire and chief communications officer Meredith Maines remain in place.

Robinson's statement departure comes at a time when Meghan's still under the microscope after a Paris Fashion Week clip drew fire for seeming tone‑deaf given its closeness to the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana met her tragic end. Reportedly, the backlash has wounded Harry, yet he remains fiercely protective of his wife and their family as they steer through media scrutiny while juggling both professional commitments.