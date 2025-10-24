"Bet is my middle name": LeBron James' old tweet on NFL betting resurfaces amid FBI crackdown on illegal gambling

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 29, 2025 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Amid a sweeping gambling investigation shaking the NBA, fans and social media users are revisiting past player posts, sparking renewed scrutiny over comments that once seemed harmless.The latest name caught in the maelstrom is Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James after fans dug up a 2019 tweet that quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post James responded playfully to a fan's question, about whether he'd gamble on a Packers‑versus‑Cowboys NFL showdown quipping that "bet" is his middle name, an off‑hand remark that's now resurfacing amid the league's ongoing betting controversy. He wrote:

"Bet is my middle name. LeBron Raymone-Bet James! Let's get it."

Amid the NBA gambling scandal, LeBron James' old tweet goes viral after Rozier and Billups' arrests

The NBA is, in the midst of its chaotic stretch in years as a swelling gambling scandal has already led to the arrests of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. Federal agents allege the two were part of a betting network that reaches into the circles of former players and organized crime, fanning a broad chorus of worry about the sport's integrity.

As the probe widens and more figures land under scrutiny, fans have turned to media unearthing posts by other athletes that now look questionable in hindsight. One of those discoveries is a 2019 tweet from LeBron James, where he half‑jokingly claimed that "bet" was his name while replying to a fan, about an NFL matchup. That earlier post has since poured into X, igniting a debate while the league struggles to contain the expanding fallout tied to gambling in professional basketball.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Time is ticking," a user commented.

"NOOOO LEBRON NOOOOO," another user commented.

"Times up buddy," a netizen expressed.

"you are cooked," another netizen remarked.

"Bro please delete," a user wrote.

