Lakers Ticket Demand Surges Following LeBron James' Viral Post

LeBron James stirred a frenzy among fans on Monday with his mysterious social media post titled "The Second Decision," sending ticket prices for the Los Angeles Lakers' final home game of the 2025-26 regular season soaring. Before the post, the cheapest tickets for the April 12 game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena were about $82.

After the puzzling post, the cost of one ticket jumped to $580 on sites like Vivid Seats, and a set of two tickets now begins at $760, highlighting the massive demand sparked by James' online announcement.

LeBron James prepares for historic 23rd NBA season amid retirement speculation

There has been a sudden rise in the demand for tickets to the next NBA season as fans speculate that LeBron James could be in the later stages of his career after he posted a cryptic video. The video's caption reads:

"The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. #TheSecondDecision"

Nevertheless, James ruled out the rumors of retirement during the media days last week, saying he is very excited to keep on playing the game he loves.

James said (via ESPN):

"I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season... However the journey lays out this year, I'm super-invested because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later. It's pretty cool to know how many miles I've got and still be able to play at a high level. For me, age is kind of just a number, but it is reality, too. You look at the history of the game, there's not been many guys at my age, especially going into Year 23, that have been able to play at a level like that. I just try not to take it for granted and just try to give the game as much as I can, inspire whoever I can."

The Lakers legend is going to have his 23rd, record-breaking NBA season at age 40, and his eighth season with the Lakers, acknowledging the physical facts of his old age as well as the uncommon durability of his career. The Lakers will launch the season at home against the Warriors of California on October 21.

LeBron's "Second Decision" teaser stirs memories of the 2010 NBA shockwave

NBA fanatics are putting the alert system on once again as the race to the Second Decision is upon us; this announcement is bound to be made on the 7th of October, 12 PM EST. The teaser video brings back some powerful recollections of the legendary 2010 announcement of LeBron to move out of the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat - a moment etched in basketball history.

At that time, 25-year-old James was a free agent who had served a seven-year contract with the Browns and left the league and its fans in suspense as he weighed leaving his home state in pursuit of his first championship. Over 5,500 days after his first decision, the expectation behind his new one feels the same, containing images that reflect the first one: red-and-white stripes, two chairs facing each other, and the feeling that the NBA world is observing every move.