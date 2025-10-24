Will Kid Rock be the first to perform in Trump's $300M ballroom? Singer clarifies rumor as openly support's president's White House renovation

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by entertainer Kid Rock, signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has signed an executive order against ticket scalping and reforming the live entertainment ticket industry. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has ordered the demolition of the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom. Meanwhile, Trump supporter Kid Rock pitched to be the first one to headline the party there. On Thursday, Rock appeared on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime.

On the show, the host asked him about ongoing rumors from different sources suggesting that Rock might get the opportunity. The question by Jesse Watters was,

"Kid, we're hearing, from sources, that you might be the one to be the first to play in the big beautiful ballroom. That true?"

This prompted the rapper to respond by saying,

"I hope so! Ball 'til you fall, that's what I say."

This clarifies the rumors and suggests that as of now there has been no confirmation about the rapper headlining the first party. Watters then asked Kid Rock about the ongoing criticism that Trump has been getting for his decision to make renovations in the White House and build a ballroom. To this, the Only God Knows Why artist said,

"I've heard all the talking points like you have from left wing, especially the media, which is, you know, 'this is the people's house.' That is correct... We, the people elected this man overwhelmingly to be in that house and he's going to build a big, beautiful addition."

Kid Rock highlighted that the renovation and the new addition would not require taxpayers' money. The rapper even went about joking, saying that if Trump announced that the ballroom would have a gender-neutral bathroom, the left wing would welcome the idea of the renovation.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently shed light on Trump's decision to demolish the East Wing to build a new structure

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the demolition of the White House's East Wing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt was recently asked about the same. Leavitt was particularly asked about the oversight process of the ongoing renovation.

According to The Daily Beast, earlier this week, the White House cited the reason behind not yet sharing construction plans with the National Capital Planning Commission. According to the White House, the commission could oversee construction but not demolition.

When asked if that meant that President Trump could demolish any building, Leavitt said,

"That's a legal opinion that's been held by the NCPC for many years. They have ruled consistently, their general counsel has said, when it comes to Phase One of this project, the tearing down of the current East Wing structure, a submission is not required legally for that."

These statements surfaced after images of the demolished East Wing popped up on social media. While many believed that Trump was on his way to destroy the White House, others defended him. According to them, Trump was not the first president to make renovations to the building. They further argued that many presidents in the past have ordered bigger renovations in the White House.

The $300 million project was initially priced at $200 million, as stated by Karoline Leavitt in July. The price increased to $250 million, and hours after the bulldozers arrived at the spot, it reached $300 million.